Who Was Chris Taylor With On Love Island? A Look Back At His Villa Journey With Maura Higgins

25 November 2020, 10:20

Best pals and Love Island co-stars Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have confirmed they’re dating – but who was Chris with on Love Island?

After well over a year as best friends, Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor surprised fans on Instagram by announcing they’re dating – months after insisting they were just friends! And the announcement has fans wondering who was Chris Taylor with on Love Island?

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Maura wrote alongside a photo of them kissing: “He’s mine,” while Chris captioned the same picture: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate.”

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor confirmed they're dating
Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor confirmed they're dating. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram
Chris Taylor left the Love Island villa with Harley Brash
Chris Taylor left the Love Island villa with Harley Brash. Picture: ITV

Maura was unlucky in love on Love Island before she eventually coupled up with Curtis Pritchard – a relationship which lasted until March this year, while Chris became everybody’s best mate on the show.

But who was Chris Taylor with on Love Island? Here's the lowdown on his villa journey…

Chris entered the villa in 2019 as a late arrival alongside Francesca Allen, but he quickly won the hearts of the nation as he paraded around in patterned silk robes with his hair in a towel.

He coupled up with Harley Brash for a few weeks before they were booted from the villa, but that relationship only lasted a short period before they split as they “didn’t have enough quality time for each other.”

Chris Taylor entered the Love Island villa with Francesca Allen
Chris Taylor entered the Love Island villa with Francesca Allen. Picture: ITV
Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins were coupled up as friends on Love Island
Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins were coupled up as friends on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Before Harley, he coupled up with Maura as friends when her hopes to pair up with Curtis were dashed by Francesca.

Maura was planning to make her move on Curtis after the Irish beauty dumped Casa Amor contestant Marvin Brooks.

Chris also had a brief closeness with Francesca at the start of his villa journey, a bond which had viewers begging for them to get together.

But, one year on, and it seems he and Maura were always destined to be together!

