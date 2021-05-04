Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Split After Six Months Together

4 May 2021, 11:42 | Updated: 4 May 2021, 11:50

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have split
Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have split. Picture: Chris Taylor/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island pals-turned couple Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have split after just a few months together.

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor turned their relationship from best friends to boyfriend and girlfriend last year, but the Love Island couple have already split.

Announcing their break-up on Instagram, Maura and Chris shared separate statements.

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

Maura wrote: “It breaks my heart to even type this. But I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship.

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor confirmed their split on Instagram
Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor confirmed their split on Instagram. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

“There is no wrong doing on either side… we still love, care & respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.

“There is mo regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends.”

Maura continued: “Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories. This is the truth.

“I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Chris Taylor released a statement of his own about his split from Maura Higgins
Chris Taylor released a statement of his own about his split from Maura Higgins. Picture: Chris Taylor/Instagram
Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins said they 'fell for their best mate' last year
Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins said they 'fell for their best mate' last year. Picture: Chris Taylor/Instagram
Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor went public with their relationship in November 2020
Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor went public with their relationship in November 2020. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Maura and Chris went public with their relationship in November, after falling for each other after they became best friends following their time on Love Island in 2019.

They revealed in an interview shortly after confirming their romance that Chris “made the first move” and they even told each other they love each other soon after.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's fans think they've rekindled their relationship.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spark Rumours That They're 'Back Together'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her big sister Sairah are both expecting babies!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Baby Journey With Sister Sairah As They Announce Pregnancies Weeks Apart
Abbie Quinnen has opened up about the fire accident she was in with her boyfriend, AJ Pritchard.

AJ Pritchard’s Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen Makes First TV Appearance Since Horrific Fire Accident
Billie Eilish got her first tattoo in 2020

Billie Eilish’s Tattoo Guide Including 'Secret' Hip Inking

What's Andre Grey's net worth?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Boyfriend Andre Gray: Net Worth, Age And Football Career Revealed

Little Mix

Leigh-Anne and Andre are selling their Surrey mansion

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Home As They List It For £4.95 Million

Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos