Love Island pals-turned couple Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have split after just a few months together.

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor turned their relationship from best friends to boyfriend and girlfriend last year, but the Love Island couple have already split.

Announcing their break-up on Instagram, Maura and Chris shared separate statements.

Maura wrote: “It breaks my heart to even type this. But I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship.

“There is no wrong doing on either side… we still love, care & respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.

“There is mo regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends.”

Maura continued: “Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories. This is the truth.

“I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Maura and Chris went public with their relationship in November, after falling for each other after they became best friends following their time on Love Island in 2019.

They revealed in an interview shortly after confirming their romance that Chris “made the first move” and they even told each other they love each other soon after.

