Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

Love Island 2021 begins in July. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2021 is definitely going ahead this year – here’s who’s rumoured to be on the line-up this summer.

Love Island returning to screens in summer 2021 was quite literally music to our reality TV-deprived ears.

The new series is scheduled to begin at a later date in July and names have already begun circulating around the line-up.

Love Island Start Date ‘Moves To July’ With 8-Week Long Series

Laura Whitmore will be back hosting Love Island. Picture: Getty

ITV2 are reportedly searching for their “most diverse line-up ever” and extended the applications date to find as many suitable singletons as they need.

Here’s what you need to know about the first contestant reportedly confirmed for Love Island 2021...

Harley Benn is apparently Love Island 2021's first signing. Picture: Harley Benn/Instagram

Love Island’s ‘first contestant’ Harley Benn

Son of boxing champ Nigel Benn, Harley is apparently in talks with ITV2 for Love Island 2021.

According to the tabloids he’s “had video meetings with the casting team and everyone is very excited at the prospect of having him on the show.”

While ITV2 declined to confirm whether Harley will be on the line-up, one look at his Instagram proves he’d make an ideal contestant.

The professional boxer, 24, already has over 8,000 followers and smouldering gym selfies and outfit snaps fill his feed.

Sounds like an islander in the making if you ask us!

