Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

14 April 2021, 12:32

Love Island 2021 begins in July
Love Island 2021 begins in July. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2021 is definitely going ahead this year – here’s who’s rumoured to be on the line-up this summer.

Love Island returning to screens in summer 2021 was quite literally music to our reality TV-deprived ears.

The new series is scheduled to begin at a later date in July and names have already begun circulating around the line-up.

Love Island Start Date ‘Moves To July’ With 8-Week Long Series

Laura Whitmore will be back hosting Love Island
Laura Whitmore will be back hosting Love Island. Picture: Getty

ITV2 are reportedly searching for their “most diverse line-up ever” and extended the applications date to find as many suitable singletons as they need.

Here’s what you need to know about the first contestant reportedly confirmed for Love Island 2021...

Harley Benn is apparently Love Island 2021's first signing
Harley Benn is apparently Love Island 2021's first signing. Picture: Harley Benn/Instagram

Love Island’s ‘first contestant’ Harley Benn

Son of boxing champ Nigel Benn, Harley is apparently in talks with ITV2 for Love Island 2021.

According to the tabloids he’s “had video meetings with the casting team and everyone is very excited at the prospect of having him on the show.”

While ITV2 declined to confirm whether Harley will be on the line-up, one look at his Instagram proves he’d make an ideal contestant.

The professional boxer, 24, already has over 8,000 followers and smouldering gym selfies and outfit snaps fill his feed.

Sounds like an islander in the making if you ask us!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi and Bella's dad Mohamed Hadid's huge net worth

Gigi Hadid's Father Mohamed's Enormous Net Worth & Real Estate Career

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since the start of 2021

Are Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Still Together?

All the details about Jena Frumes' pregnancy as she is expecting her first baby with Jason Derulo.

Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Pregnant: Due Date, Are They Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Khai have the same evil eye bracelet.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Fans In Awe Of Daughter Khai’s Matching Baby Bracelet

Justin Bieber admits to 'really tough' first year of marriage

Justin Bieber Admits To 'Really Tough' First Year Of Marriage To Hailey Bieber

Taylor Swift fans want to see a collab with Harry Styles on the re-release of '1989'

Taylor Swift Fans Have A Theory Harry Styles Features On A '1989' Album Song 'From The Vault'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray