Love Island 2021 Sharon Gaffka: Age, Job And Instagram Of First Confirmed Contestant

Who is Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Sharon Gaffka is the first Love Island 2021 contestant to be confirmed - here’s what you need to know about the beauty queen including her age, job and Instagram.

Love Island 2021 is officially a matter of days away and the first contestant to be confirmed is Sharon Gaffka.

Following weeks of rumoured contestants, the line-up for the new series is finally being announced and we’re excited to get to know all of the Islanders!

Here's When Love Island 2021 Will Start

New contestant, Sharon revealed she’s taking part in Love Island as “it’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply”, putting the reason down to being “the most outrageous one of the group”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sharon Gaffka including her age, job and Instagram…

Sharon Gaffka is the first Love Island 2021 contestant to be confimed. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka and what’s her age?

Hailing from Oxford, Sharon is 25 years old and works as a civil servant for the Department of Transport.

She said about her job: “I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the Coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!”

The new Islander also won Miss International UK in 2018 and is an ambassador for The Young Women's Trust.

Sharon has conquered beauty pageants, worked on government policies and is now ready to take on the villa! 💖 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Rcv54YROdS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2021

Sharon Gaffka is joining the Love Island 2021 line-up. Picture: @sharongaffka/Instagram

What has Sharon Gaffka said about Love Island 2021?

After revealing she doesn’t want to be the only one in her group chat who’s single, Sharon spoke about what she looks for in a romantic partner.

“I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out,” she said.

“I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that."

Sharon Gaffka is 25 and a civil servant. Picture: @sharongaffka/Instagram

Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka Instagram

You can follow Sharon on Instagram @sharongaffka and she already has over 17,000 followers at the time of writing, which we’re sure is set to hugely increase over the next few weeks!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital