Love Island Bombshell Lucinda Strafford Is Already Tik Tok Famous

6 July 2021, 16:32

Newest bombshell, Lucinda Strafford, is a famous Tik Tok Star
Newest bombshell, Lucinda Strafford, is a famous Tik Tok Star. Picture: ITV
Two new blonde bombshells are headed into the villa! Who is the Tik Tok famous Lucinda Strafford? Find out all the details on the star's age, job and where she's from!

Two new islanders are entering on Tuesday night's episode to stir up some drama between the cast before the next re-coupling!

Love Island contestants typically have to adapt to fame once they leave the villa...but bombshell Lucinda Strafford has already had her taste of the limelight!

You might recognise Lucinda as footballer Aaron Connolly’s former girlfriend... but now the Brighton local has said she's "ready to have some fun".

Shannon Singh Teases Love Island Return As Casa Amor Contestant

Here's everything you need to know about the Tik Tok-turned-reality TV star!

Who is Love Island bombshell, Lucinda Strafford?
Who is Love Island bombshell, Lucinda Strafford? Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford?

Lucinda Strafford is a 21-year-old business owner from Brighton.

She founded her very own online fashion boutique and it that wasn't enough she also runs a very popular Tik Tok account!

Lucinda also used to be a cabin crew member – this bombshell is a busy bee!

She's flown with the likes of Danni Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw to name a few...

When talking about her days jet-setting around the globe with celebs, she said: "They were all so fun. They were pressing the call button and specifically asking for me."

21-year-old Lucinda Strafford hails from Brighton
21-year-old Lucinda Strafford hails from Brighton. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

Lucinda Strafford is famous on Tik Tok

The blonde bombshell can be found on Tik Tok @lucindastrafford where she has amassed over 72,000 followers and 1.5 million likes at the time of writing.

Her account features typical Tik Tok trends, lip-syncing and lifestyle videos. Her most successful videos have accumulated over 60,000 views.

The reality star-in-the-making frequently comments on her dating life and "situationships" on her profile, making light of her relationships woes.

Let's hope that she can post more viral Tik Toks with a Love Island beau when she exits the villa...

What has she said about Love Island?

Lucinda described herself as a "relationship kind of girl".

When talking about entering the dating competition, she said: "The timing is right and I want to have some fun."

The star already has her eye on Rachel Finni's current partner, Brad McClelland.

"I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously, I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys. I feel like Brad probably doesn’t like people as much as he’s letting on."

We wonder if this bombshell will shake up the villa...

Lucinda Strafford on Instagram

You can find Lucinda on Instagram @lucindastrafford where she has a similar sized audience to her Tik Tok presence, at over 70,000 followers at the time of writing.

