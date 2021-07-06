Exclusive

Shannon Singh Teases Love Island Return As Casa Amor Contestant

6 July 2021

Shannon Singh’s exit from Love Island is still something we’re getting over, but could she be coming back after all?

Shannon Singh joined the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp on Tuesday morning, alongside Love Island legend Amber Gill.

Since her exit, which came after just two days, fans have been demanding to see Shannon back in the villa with her cast mates, saying she’d be the perfect Casa Amor contestant.

And the rumour’s not something the model is shutting down just yet.

Shannon Singh hasn't ruled out returning to Love Island
Shannon Singh hasn't ruled out returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Shannon Singh was brutally dumped from Love Island
Shannon Singh was brutally dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Asked by Roman on whether she’d actually return, Shannon teased: “Who knows… we’re going to leave it as a little teaser, who actually knows.”

When Sian pointed out Shannon “had a little twinkle in her eye” when she answered, she joked: “I was trying to hide it.”

Shannon Singh was dumped from Love Island after two days
Shannon Singh was dumped from Love Island after two days. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram
The Casa Amor phase of the show usually comes mid-way through the series, so we’ve got a few weeks to wait to see if Shannon actually does make a comeback.

The 22-year-old was brutally dumped on her third day in the villa when her partner Aaron Francis was chosen by Chloe Burrows to couple up with.

Fans as well as Shannon were shocked by the sudden exit, leaving viewers demanding ‘justice for Shannon’ by pleading she be sent back in.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

