Love Island’s Brad McLelland’s Connection To 2019 Islander Amber Gill

Amber Gill claimed her friend was getting to know Love Island's Brad McLelland. Picture: ITV2 / Amber Gill/Instagram

By Capital FM

Amber Gill has been tweeting about Love Island 2021 star Brad McLelland.

Love Island contestants are often found to have links to previous islanders and this year’s connections include Brad McLelland and 2019 cast member Amber Gill.

Amber claimed after the show launched that labourer Brad was getting to know one of her friends before he went into the villa.

“Brad was speaking to one of my friends at some point. But let’s keep that between me you. Love u bye [sic],” she tweeted.

Brad McLelland is on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

When one follower pressed for more details Amber spilled it was “a little while ago”.

“I’m not rating [sic] anyone out I just thought it was a fun fact,” she added.

Amber, who won Love Island in 2019 with Greg O’Shea, later deleted the tweet after her followers accused her of stirring up drama.

Amber Gill has been providing hilarious Love Island 2021 commentary. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

The 23-year-old has been providing running commentary on the new season, spending the first episode “translating” what Brad was saying, due to his strong Newcastle accent.

She also said Shannon Singh reminds her of herself.

“Shannon is giving very me,” she tweeted on Tuesday night.

