Amber Rose Gill Age & Instagram Revealed

5 August 2020, 13:16

Amber Gill found fame on Love Island. But how old is she? What's her age?
Amber Gill found fame on Love Island. But how old is she? What's her age? Picture: instagram

Amber Rose Gill won the 2019 series of Love Island. But how old is she? What’s her age and what’s her Instagram?

Amber Rose Gill may not have found love in the Love Island villa - she was dumped by text by Greg O’Shea, who she won the series with, and they recently threw shade over it - but the former beauty therapist has had a great career.

Not only has she landed a million pound clothing deal since appearing on the show, she’s also amassed 2.8million followers on social media and is considered one of the most influential reality stars.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Exposes Shocking DM From Troll Branding Her ‘Nasty’

How old is Love Island's Amber Rose Gill?
How old is Love Island's Amber Rose Gill? Picture: instagram

But how old is she? What’s her age and what’s her Instagram?

Let’s take a look…

How old is Amber Gill? What’s her age?

Amber Gill is 23 years old.

She was one of the youngest Islanders when she appeared on the reality show at 21.

She celebrated her 22nd birthday shortly after leaving the villa.

What is Amber Gill’s Instagram?

Amber’s Instagram handle is @amberrosegill and she has 2.8million followers right now.

She often posts flawless selfies and shows off her signature style.

She’s also very big on travelling and keeps her followers up to date with her luxurious trips to the likes of Vegas and Tobago.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

After We Collided has a delayed release date in the UK

How To Watch After We Collided In The UK And Is It Coming To Netflix?

TV & Film

Kissing Booth star Joey King cast alongside Brad Pitt

Kissing Booth Star Joey King 'Set To Play' Assassin Alongside Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

TV & Film

Instagram Reels are available in the UK now

Instagram Reels: What Is It And How To Use The New Feature Rivalling TikTok

Miley Cyrus is releasing her EP 'SHE IS COMING' at the end of May

When is 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Released? 'Midnight Sky' & What To Expect From Delayed Seventh Album

Miley Cyrus

Disney's Mulan has been scheduled for release on Disney Plus

Disney’s Mulan Live-Action Remake Coming To Disney+: Release Date & Streaming Cost Revealed
The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are dating

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez And Joey King's Complete Friendship Timeline: From On-Screen Romance To Real Life Dating Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters