Amber Rose Gill Age & Instagram Revealed

Amber Gill found fame on Love Island. But how old is she? What's her age? Picture: instagram

Amber Rose Gill won the 2019 series of Love Island. But how old is she? What’s her age and what’s her Instagram?

Amber Rose Gill may not have found love in the Love Island villa - she was dumped by text by Greg O’Shea, who she won the series with, and they recently threw shade over it - but the former beauty therapist has had a great career.

Not only has she landed a million pound clothing deal since appearing on the show, she’s also amassed 2.8million followers on social media and is considered one of the most influential reality stars.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Exposes Shocking DM From Troll Branding Her ‘Nasty’

How old is Love Island's Amber Rose Gill? Picture: instagram

But how old is she? What’s her age and what’s her Instagram?

Let’s take a look…

How old is Amber Gill? What’s her age?

Amber Gill is 23 years old.

She was one of the youngest Islanders when she appeared on the reality show at 21.

She celebrated her 22nd birthday shortly after leaving the villa.

What is Amber Gill’s Instagram?

Amber’s Instagram handle is @amberrosegill and she has 2.8million followers right now.

She often posts flawless selfies and shows off her signature style.

She’s also very big on travelling and keeps her followers up to date with her luxurious trips to the likes of Vegas and Tobago.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!