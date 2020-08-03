Love Island’s Amber Gill Exposes Shocking DM From Troll Branding Her ‘Nasty’

3 August 2020, 12:54

Amber Gill showed fans a horrible private message sent to her on Instagram
Amber Gill showed fans a horrible private message sent to her on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Amber Gill shared a screenshot with fans from an Instagram message she received from a troll.

Love Island’s Amber Gill has revealed a shocking message she received from a troll on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram story to share a partial screenshot of the awful DM, she sarcastically wrote: “Gorgeous message to wake up to.”

Chris Hughes ‘Gutted’ After Ex Jesy Nelson & Sean Sagar PDA Pictures Emerge Following Dating Rumours

The troll branded Amber ‘nasty’ and boring’, with the private message reading: “Nasty bully [angry emoji] you’re the most boring islander EVER… your Insta content could send a glass eye to sleep [tired emoji].

“The only time you remotely have a personality is when you’re pi**ed… the rest of the time you’re moaning in with that monotone voice lying in bed ALONE while the rest of the islanders from EVERY year are living their best life… [sic].”

Amber Gill shared a screenshot of the troll's nasty message. Picture: Instagram
Amber Gill exposed the troll on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

They continued: “Your tongue is out more than you are… what happened to BLM [thinking emoji] clearly doesn’t [sic],” before the message was cut off.

Fans of the Geordie beauty jumped to her defence on Twitter, with one person tweeting: “Just saw your IG.. What a nasty message to get. wtf is wrong with people [sad emoji] I put it down to jealousy.

"Like I'd love to do a photoshoot with you & if you said no, I'm not gonna be bitter (only a lil) but ygm. World is full of weirdos. Stay awesome. Stay blessed [sic].”

Amber, who won the ITV2 dating series in 2019, went on to share a post with her former co-star and good friend, Ovie Soko, as she ignored the nasty DM.

Greg O'Shea threw shade at his Love Island ex Amber Gill
Greg O'Shea threw shade at his Love Island ex Amber Gill. Picture: Twitter

This comes as she recently made headlines after she took to social media to reminisce about winning Love Island a year ago, when her ex Greg O’Shea replied with a shady comment.

Responding to Amber’s tweet, Greg wrote, “Congrats,” which led fans to call him out for his ‘rude’ tweet.

The pair scooped the winning title of the show last year but ended up calling time on their relationship two months later, in September 2019, after Greg allegedly split up with her via text message.

