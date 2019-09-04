Love Island Winners Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea Spark Split Rumours

The couple won the 2019 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have caused a break-up speculation on social media.

Love Island winners, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea haven’t been posting on social media together recently, causing fans to speculate whether or not they are still together.

The couple last posted together on August 20th when the Newcastle beauty therapist flew out to see her other half in his hometown, in Ireland.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Reveals Plans To Have Her Teeth Done As She Vows Not To Get Surgery

Amber took to Instagram recently to post a throwback photo of the pair from her Ireland trip, shutting down the rumours.

She wrote: “My babes. Squinty squinterson. Miss ya.”

Despite the couple not making their relationship official yet, fans took to social media to express their concern about the pair’s lack of posts.

An Instagram user commented: “Greg, have u asked Amber to be ur girlfriend #cutetogether #keepitmoving.”

Whilst another said: “I swear never wanted any love island couple to work more than these two.”

However, fans are now worried that they may have called time on their romance, despite the pair still interacting with each other on social media.

A fan took to Twitter to say: “Oh I was like I haven't seen them interacting but maybe they just keeping it on the low."

Amber has recently spoke about the long-distance element of her relationship with Greg.

Fans Speculating Amber And Greg Split. Picture: Twitter

She told ITV: "We're taking it slowly.

"It’s going to be hard, but if you want to make something work you put the effort in, you go to the ends of the earth to be with them.”

They will both be appearing on The Late Late Show alongside fellow Love Islander, Maura Higgins, on September 6th, and can finally put their fans at ease and the 'split' rumours to bed.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News