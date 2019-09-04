Love Island Winners Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea Spark Split Rumours

4 September 2019, 16:40 | Updated: 4 September 2019, 17:02

The couple won the 2019 series of Love Island.
The couple won the 2019 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have caused a break-up speculation on social media.

Love Island winners, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea haven’t been posting on social media together recently, causing fans to speculate whether or not they are still together.

The couple last posted together on August 20th when the Newcastle beauty therapist flew out to see her other half in his hometown, in Ireland.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Reveals Plans To Have Her Teeth Done As She Vows Not To Get Surgery

Amber took to Instagram recently to post a throwback photo of the pair from her Ireland trip, shutting down the rumours.

She wrote: “My babes. Squinty squinterson. Miss ya.”

Despite the couple not making their relationship official yet, fans took to social media to express their concern about the pair’s lack of posts.

View this post on Instagram

My babes // Squinty squinterson Miss ya ❤️

A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on

An Instagram user commented: “Greg, have u asked Amber to be ur girlfriend #cutetogether #keepitmoving.”

Whilst another said: “I swear never wanted any love island couple to work more than these two.”

However, fans are now worried that they may have called time on their romance, despite the pair still interacting with each other on social media.

A fan took to Twitter to say: “Oh I was like I haven't seen them interacting but maybe they just keeping it on the low."

Amber has recently spoke about the long-distance element of her relationship with Greg.

Fans Speculating Amber And Greg Split
Fans Speculating Amber And Greg Split. Picture: Twitter

She told ITV: "We're taking it slowly.

"It’s going to be hard, but if you want to make something work you put the effort in, you go to the ends of the earth to be with them.”

They will both be appearing on The Late Late Show alongside fellow Love Islander, Maura Higgins, on September 6th, and can finally put their fans at ease and the 'split' rumours to bed.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Love Islander has come under fire in recent months.

Marcel Somerville & Yewande Biala To Give Evidence About Their Treatment On Love Island To MPs Investigating Reality TV
The Love Islanders are heading to the US!

Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Georgia Steel & Niall Aslam Have Signed Up For The US Version Of Ex On The Beach
Molly-Mae's collection hasn't gone down well with fans.

Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague's Pretty Little Thing Collection Branded 'Fake' By 'Disappointed' Fans
The cute couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Take The Next Step As They Move In Together
Olivia Attwood has screaming match with Shelby Tribble during TOWIE debut

Olivia Attwood Has Explosive Fight With Shelby Tribble During TOWIE Debut

Hot On Capital

Post Malone's new album is on the way!

Post Malone’s New Album: ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Features Collaborations With Halsey & Travis Scott
Camila is back!

Camila Cabello Announces She's Releasing Two New Songs Titled ‘Shameless’ & ‘Liar’ As She Invites Fans To ‘World Of Romance’
Ariana Grande is suing the clothing brand.

Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For Using ‘Uncanny’ Model In Adverts After She Turned Down Endorsement

Ariana Grande

KSI Logan Paul Rematch

KSI Vs Logan Paul Rematch: YouTuber's Fight 2 Dates, Venue & More
Rita Ora is set to perform.

Avicii Tribute Concert: Who's Performing With Rita Ora, David Guetta & Kygo, Where Is It & When Does It Take Place?

Avicii

Adam Lambert shared the meaning behind his new song 'Superpower'

Adam Lambert Explains The Deep Inspiration Behind New Single 'Superpower'

More Movies & TV News

Olivia Attwood has caused quite the stir already on TOWIE

Fans Are Absolutely Loving 'TV Gold' Olivia Attwood Who Has 'Saved TOWIE'
James Lock looks noticeably different in latest pics

James Lock 'Unrecognisable' During TOWIE Return Sparking Surgery Rumours
The pair met on last year's series of the dancing show.

Diane Buswell Shares Adorable Good Luck Card From Joe Sugg Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing
13 Reasons Why Ani Achola is detested by fans

13 Reasons Why's Grace Saif Forced To Delete Her Instagram Amidst Character Backlash
Ed Sheeran could record new James Bond theme tune

Ed Sheeran Could Be Recording The New Theme Tune For James Bond

Ed Sheeran