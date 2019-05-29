Who Is Amber Gill? Contestant On Love Island 2019 And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle

Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Meet Love Island 2019 hopeful and beauty therapist Amber Gill.

The full Love Island 2019 line-up has been revealed - with new guys and gals entering Casa Amor.

Hoping to find love and make it all the way to the final is Amber Gill. But who is she and why has she decided to go on the ITV2 show? Let's find out...

Who is Amber Gill and how old is she?

Amber Gill, 21, is a beauty therapist hailing from Newcastle.

Not only is she about to meet this year's line-up, she's also got connections to Love Island alumni, Adam Collard and Ellie Brown.

Despite the fact the show hasn't even aired yet, the star has already gotten into a spot of bother after an old post was unearthed, saying she "doesn't like black guys", which she has since deleted.

Amber has been forced to deny claims she's "racist" and has apologised if her comment was misconstrued.

In the image, Amber could be seen sticking her middle finger up at a black man who approached her in the club.

Her rep denied she was racist, revealing her father is from Trinidad/Tobago and the post was taken out of context.They told the Mirror: "We deleted the post as it was being taken out of context in regards to what actually happened.

"The guy was pestering Amber all evening, and she said he was old enough to be her Dad, so was referring to “I don’t date black guys” because he reminded her of her own Father."The next part of [her] story stated this, but as the whole thing was being taken out of context we simply deleted."

Is Amber on Instagram?

You can follow Amber on Instagram @ambergillx_.

She currently has just under 2k followers.

What's her type?

Her celebrity crush is Tom Hardy, so it stands to reason she goes for tall, muscly, athletic men - though she doesn't believe she has a "type".

She's also looking for someone with a sense of humour, but is open to anyone who catches her eye and doesn't take themselves too seriously.

What has Amber said about Love Island?

Amber thinks she's a good fit for Love Island, because "I’ve got a big personality and I get on with people really well. People think I’m funny. I don’t take myself too seriously and I’m always up for a laugh. I’ll be good on challenges and dates."

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island returns to our screen on Monday 3 June, 2019.

It kicks off at 9pm on ITV2 - but you can catch up on ITVHub if you miss an episode.