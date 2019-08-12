Molly-Mae & Tommy 'Banned' From Love Islander's Ibiza Holiday For Being 'Fake'

Love Island stars 'didn't invite Molly-Mae & Tommy' to Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy were supposedly left out of a group holiday to Ibiza as the other islanders weren't as close to them as it had seemed.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were reportedly not invited on a group holiday to Ibiza where members of the cast are partying as they're thought of as 'fake' and not close to the rest of the islanders, according to this report.

The likes of Lucie Donlan, Belle Hassan, Anton Danyluk, Jourdan Riane, Joe Garratt, Joanna Chimonides and Tom Walker have jetted out to Ibiza to celebrate Danny Williams's 22nd birthday, but the two runners up are no where to be seen.

Some of the stars were apparently offered a free trip to Ibiza, so chose to take some of the others along with them, but "they all agreed they didn't want to invite anyone they didn't like - such as the 'fake people.'"

A source told the publication: "A few of them were very vocal about how they think Tommy and Molly are fake - they said all they did was sleep all day in the villa and nothing else."

It appears the sentiment also extended to their fellow co-star Amy Hart, as "everyone agreed they Tommy, Molly and Amy were banned from the trip and weren't to be invited."

Molly-Mae Hague's comment on Lucie Donlan's Instagram is noticeably absent. Picture: Instagram

The islanders have been swamping their social media feeds with videos of them at pool parties, on boat trips and out to dinner, all looking like they're having a great time, where as Molly-Mae & Tommy have been staying in a hotel in London and working on their post-Love Island business ventures.

However, neither Maura and Curtis, nor Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were present on the trip- but they had been leaving comments on their videos, where as Molly-Mae's absence is noticeable.

