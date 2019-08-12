Molly-Mae & Tommy 'Banned' From Love Islander's Ibiza Holiday For Being 'Fake'

12 August 2019, 17:20

Love Island stars 'didn't invite Molly-Mae & Tommy' to Ibiza
Love Island stars 'didn't invite Molly-Mae & Tommy' to Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy were supposedly left out of a group holiday to Ibiza as the other islanders weren't as close to them as it had seemed.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were reportedly not invited on a group holiday to Ibiza where members of the cast are partying as they're thought of as 'fake' and not close to the rest of the islanders, according to this report.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Respond To Split Rumours After Sparking Fears They’d Broken Up

The likes of Lucie Donlan, Belle Hassan, Anton Danyluk, Jourdan Riane, Joe Garratt, Joanna Chimonides and Tom Walker have jetted out to Ibiza to celebrate Danny Williams's 22nd birthday, but the two runners up are no where to be seen.

Some of the stars were apparently offered a free trip to Ibiza, so chose to take some of the others along with them, but "they all agreed they didn't want to invite anyone they didn't like - such as the 'fake people.'"

View this post on Instagram

Adult Disneyland ❤️

A post shared by ANTON DANYLUK (@anton_danyluk) on

A source told the publication: "A few of them were very vocal about how they think Tommy and Molly are fake - they said all they did was sleep all day in the villa and nothing else."

It appears the sentiment also extended to their fellow co-star Amy Hart, as "everyone agreed they Tommy, Molly and Amy were banned from the trip and weren't to be invited."

Molly-Mae Hague's comment on Lucie Donlan's Instagram is noticeably absent
Molly-Mae Hague's comment on Lucie Donlan's Instagram is noticeably absent. Picture: Instagram

The islanders have been swamping their social media feeds with videos of them at pool parties, on boat trips and out to dinner, all looking like they're having a great time, where as Molly-Mae & Tommy have been staying in a hotel in London and working on their post-Love Island business ventures.

However, neither Maura and Curtis, nor Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were present on the trip- but they had been leaving comments on their videos, where as Molly-Mae's absence is noticeable.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Wes Nelson was spotted kissing former Love Islander, Arabella Chi

Wes Nelson Spotted Kissing Love Islander, Arabella Chi, On Their First Holiday Together
Amber Gill will apparently be in 2020's Dancing On Ice line-up

Love Island Winner Amber Gill 'Lands Spot' On Dancing On Ice 2020 Line-Up
Fans confused as new shot of Molly-Mae Hague 'unrecognisable'

Molly-May Hague Looks 'Unrecognisable' In Latest Instagram Photo
Curtis Pritchard has landed his first TV job

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Confirmed For BBC's The Greatest Dancer Job
Belle Hassan's dad is a famous actor.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan Admits Her Famous Dad Pulled Strings To Get Her On The Show

Hot On Capital

The Lowdown On The Celebs Go Dating Receptionist, Tom Read Wilson

Who Is Tom Read Wilson? The Lowdown On The Celebs Go Dating Receptionist
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: Their Most Memorable Moments

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles spotted filming a music video in Scotland

Harry Styles Filmed ANOTHER Music Video In Scotland & Here's Everything You Need To Know
Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence on his split from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Breaks Silence On Miley Cyrus Split Following THOSE Photos Of Her Kissing Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus

BTS have announced they're taking a hiatus

BTS Hiatus: Why Are K-Pop Group Taking A Break And When Did They Debut?
Priyanka Chopra's tense exchange with a fan over 'hypocrite' tweet

Why Is Priyanka Chopra 'Cancelled' & 'A Hypocrite' & What's She In Trouble For?

More Movies & TV News

Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner throw shade at each other on Instagram

Miley Cyrus & Brody Jenner Beef Explained: The Singer & 'The Hills' Star Feud Over Kaitlynn Carter Romance

Miley Cyrus

Temptation Island is more scandalous than Love Island

Temptation Island 2019: How To Watch In The UK And What Channel It’s On
Megan Barton-Hanson broke down in tears about her split from Wes Nelson

Megan Barton-Hanson Breaks Down On Celebs Go Dating As She Discusses Wes Nelson Split: 'I Felt Betrayed'
Everything you need to know about the new series of 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Revealed
Celebs Go Dating is back on E4

Who Is the Celebs Go Dating Narrator And Who's In The 2019 Cast With Megan Barton Hanson?