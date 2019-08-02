Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Respond To Split Rumours After Sparking Fears They’d Broken Up

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague haven't split after all. Picture: ITV2 / Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury concerned Love Island fans they’d split after staying silent on social media since leaving the villa.

Love Island runners-up Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have responded to concerns they’d split less than a week after leaving the ITV2 show.

The couple remained silent on their Instagram profiles, leading fans to question whether they’re still together. However, the boxer and the social media influencer have quashed fans’ concerns and reunite today (2 August) to film the reunion show which airs on Sunday.

A source told the tabloids: “They’re very very much together and haven’t split up. They’re completely obsessed with each other and that’s why they haven’t posted to social – they’re too busy concentrating on the relationship. Plus, Molly-Mae has actually been really overwhelmed after coming out of the villa.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were the runners up of Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV2

The insider added: “She was desperate to back home to see her family when she left the villa and so was Tommy. They definitely haven’t split up and couldn’t wait to see each other again."

Another source also claimed the pair want to focus on spending time with each other as their schedules grow more hectic.

Tommy and Molly are reportedly “so busy with meetings and filming for the reunion they’ve barely unpacked their suitcases.”

During the final Love Island’s host Caroline Flack asked the pair about their future plans and whether they’ll be moving in together.

Molly told the presenter: “Maybe. We have spoken about it. I think we're going to take it slow but we are just so happy. I genuinely can't see anything coming between us, I just can't."

Molly was accused of faking her feelings for Tommy during her time in the villa, but when the show came to an end she insisted she loves the boxer and “knows how she feels about him” and that’s all that matters.

Fans will see how the islanders adjusted back to normal life in the reunion show on Sunday, Aftersun Reunion.

