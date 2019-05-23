Love Island Cast 2019: All The Rumoured Contestants Heading Into The Villa

Love Island kicks off Monday 3 June. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2019 returns in less than two weeks, but who is heading into the villa?

ITV are very good at keeping the Love Island line-up top secret until the contestants enter the villa, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been plenty of speculation around the 2019 cast.

Here are all the rumoured contestants we’ve heard so far…

Jada Sezer is the latest Love Island contestant rumour. Picture: Jada Sezer/Instagram

Jada Sezer

The latest rumoured cast member is Jada Sezer. Love Island producers apparently approached Jada after complaints about the lack of diversity in the villa each year.

A source told The Mirror: “This year producers are determined to have more variation among the Islanders. Jada would be a perfect choice because she is passionate about body positivity – and even appeared on Good Morning Britain in her underwear before running the marathon."

She fuelled speculation she'll be heading into the villa after apparently posting a video of herself posing while Love Island-esque drum beats played in the background. She captioned it: "Coming to your TVs soon."

Braelin Kail Peery was one of the first rumoured Islanders. Picture: Braelin Kail Peery/Instagram

Braelin Kail Peery

Instagram star Braelin Kail Peery was one of the first people to claim she was approached by Love Island producers, claiming on Twitter in March that she was asked to star on the show but would be turning it down.

She tweeted: “I’m 20 and have never been in a relationship before. I can’t already be going on Love shows.”

Lotan Carter was kicked out of Big Brother in 2017. Picture: Lotan Carter/Instagram

Lotan Carter

Big Brother star Lotan Carter got everyone talking when it was reported he could be heading onto Love Island, after rumours he began training more regularly in a bid to get fitter ahead of his Love Island debut.

Lotan is most well-known for being kicked out of Big Brother as well as appearing in Magic Mike Live and Dreamboys.

Jane Park was the youngest person to win the EuroMillions at 17 years old. Picture: Jane Park/Instagram

Jane Park

Lottery winner Jane Park has already had a brief taste of what it’s like to be in the spotlight, after winning £1 million from the EuroMillions at 17 years old – making her the youngest lottery winner ever.

Sav Berry was spotted filming something which looked like Love Island promotion. Picture: Sav Berry/Instagram

Sav Berry

Instagram influencer Sav Berry already has a large social media following so he would be the perfect candidate to join the Love Island 2019 cast.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Star Sav was seen sporting brightly-coloured swimwear while posing in front of a brightly-coloured background in what looked like promotional images for the programme.

Curtis Pritchard is the younger brother of Strictly star AJ. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

Curtis Pritchard

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard’s brother Curtis, 23, is said to have won over producers with his muscly bod and dance moves.

Tommy Fury apparently wants to make a name for himself away from his brother's spotlight. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Tommy Fury

Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy is apparently hoping to move out of his sibling’s shadow and find fame of his own, and with an already established social media following he’d be an ideal Islander.

Ted Pullin was apparently a back-up for Love Island last year. Picture: Ted Pullin/Instagram

Ted Pullin

Model Ted already has connections to some ex Islanders, thanks to his modelling deal with BoohooMan meaning he’d have hordes of advice from the likes of Jack Fowler before heading into the villa.

Last month Ted was said to be “in advanced talks” with Love Island producers after being one of last year’s reserves.

When does Love Island 2019 start?

After a long-awaited return, Love Island 2019 kicks off on Monday 3rd June.

You can catch all the action on ITV2 from 9pm, and on Sundays you can catch up on the week's gossip on Aftersun – which will first air on 9th June at 10pm.

The episodes will also be added to the ITV Hub if you miss out on any of the action.

Who is hosting Love Island 2019?

Caroline Flack will of course be back to present Love Island, while Iain Stirling will be narrating the show for the fifth year running.

