Love Island’s Lucie Donlan ‘Isn’t Looking For Love’ According To Ex Charlie Frederick

Love Island's Charlie Frederick dated 2019 contestant Lucie Donlan. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2018 star dated 2019 contestant Lucie Donlan when he exited the villa last year.

The Love Island 2019 cast have just been announced and many of the contestants already have connections to celebrities and reality TV stars.

Lucie Donlan, a 21-year-old surfer from Newquay, will be heading into the villa on 3 June but she’s likely already heard what to expect from the experience after dating 2018 Islander Charlie Frederick, 24.

Lucie Donlan is looking for a sporty guy in the villa. Picture: ITV

However, Charlie is warning the new contestants off of his ex, claiming she’s “not looking for love”.

Charlie told MailOnline: “She’s most definitely not looking for love! She’s only 21! I hope she’s going in there with the right intentions. She’ll get a couple of Instagram followers on the way, if you know what I mean.

“She said it herself. I don’t even need to say she used my name to get famous. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get the Z-list fame.”

Lucie is now looking for someone with “the typical surfer look” of blonde, long hair and with sporting skills to rival her surfing abilities.

