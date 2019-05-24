Love Island Hint Contestants Have Begun Filming Already After Cryptic Tweet

The Love Island contestants may have already begun filming. Picture: ITV

Love Island begins on 3rd June, meaning we have less than two weeks until the ITV2 series kicks off – and they might have already begun filming.

The excitement for Love Island is on another level this year, as viewers prepare to have their summers taken over and become obsessed with the lives of multiple singletons on the search for romance.

And preparation for the 2019 series is clearly in full swing already, as ITV2 have hinted the contestants may already be in the villa with a cryptic tweet.

The channel have been dropping plenty of hints ahead of the series’ return, and their latest bit of promo is a quote we’ve heard on the show many times over the years; “I’d be lying if I said she wasn’t my type.”

The tweet was written alongside the hashtag #DayDotIsComing, which ITV2 have been using on each of their adverts in the lead up to the show.

Previous contestants have revealed they’re “put into hiding” before the show starts, to avoid the line-up being leaked beforehand. However, since February there have been a horde of rumours about potential contestants entering the villa this year.

Host Caroline Flack revealed earlier this week she already knows everything about the 2019 cast, but won’t be meeting them until they decide who to couple up with – which will be the first episode.

