Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Rumours

Love Island 2019 hype has already started. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2018 was such a hit we already can’t wait to get stuck into the 2019 version. Here’s everything we know so far from the line up to Caroline Flack’s return.

Love Island 2019 – yes we’re thinking about it already – is already being tipped as one of the biggest TV shows of the year.

Following the success of Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham and even Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, fans of the ITV2 show are already desperate to know things like the start date, cast and all the latest rumours for the next series.

So when will Love Island 2019 be on TV? And are there any rumours about the cast yet? While there is still a lot to be confirmed, here is what we know so far:

Love Island 2019 cast and line up

The producers and bosses over at ITV2 keep their top secret cast under wraps for as long as possible before a show so we’ll see rumours and hints around a month before the air date.

Here’s hoping for more stars like Olivia Attwood, Georgia Steel and Dr Alex.

Love Island 2019 start date

No official confirmation has been given but judging by the start date of previous years, we can make an educated guess that the release date will be Monday 3rd June 2019.

The Love Island 2018 cast have all gone on to big things since their time in the villa. Picture: PA

Can you apply to be on Love Island 2019?

Oh yes, producers are already on the look out for the best new females and males to spend a long hot summer in the famous villa in Mallorca.

Here’s everything you need to know about the application process.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have become one of the most successful Love Island couples. Picture: PA

Will Caroline Flack and Iain Sterling be back?

Is there really a Love Island without these two? Presenting and voicing the series since the beginning of the show, it’s not looking likely these two will quit anytime soon.