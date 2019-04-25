Love Island 2019: Caroline Flack Shares Behind The Scenes Glimpse At New Advert

Caroline Flack continues to have us all eagerly awaiting the return of Love Island, with filming for the 2019 series already underway.

After Caroline Flack revealed she would soon be meeting the Love Island 2019 cast, fans’ excitement for the ITV show reached a new level.

And the presenter has shared yet another sneak-peek at what we can expect from the new series after filming some clips for her Instagram Stories while the production crew filmed the advert – which last year saw Caroline as a pilot.

Caroline Flack shared a behind the scenes look at the Love Island 2019 advert. Picture: ITV / Caroline Flack/Instagram

She also shared a glimpse at what she’ll be wearing, posting a picture of herself posing in the mirror in a polka dot pink dress which had a long train at the back and ruffles at the front.

Also hanging up on the rails were a mini pink patterned dress, a lime green number with large buttons, and a white shift dress with multi-coloured blocks.

Caroline always has viewers lusting over her wardrobe when Love Island is on our screens, so fans should prepare for some serious outfit inspiration in the next few weeks.

Caroline Flack gave a clue as to what she'll be wearing throughout the next series. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

While she couldn’t say what the theme of the 2019 advert would be, she did reveal it will be different to last year’s teaser. “So today we’re filming the Love Island advert,” she began her series of video clips. “I’m not really allowed to reveal too much about what’s going on because I’ll get told off.”

The day before Caroline told fans she’d soon be meeting the cast of Love Island as filming begins, so expect the new trailer to drop any day now.

