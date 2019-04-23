Kaz Crossley Admits Love Island Contestants Used 'Racist Accents' To Stop Conversations From Airing

Kaz Crossley admitted to using racist accents on Love Island. Picture: Getty

The Love Island contestant said that the Islanders used to speak with 'racist accents', to stop the producers from airing conversations they didn't want to be seen.

Love Island star, Kaz Crossley, admitted in a recent interview that this year's contestants would often speak using 'racist accents', to stop the ITV2 show from airing private conversations.

The star - who has recently been snapped holidaying with fellow Islander, Theo Campbell - spoke to the Cambridge Union; "You knew what they could show or not.

"They couldn't put in a lot of swearing, bad words or if you talked about racist jokes, anything like that," continued 24-year-old, who recently split from Josh Denzel.

She went on to admit that Islanders would talk in an accent and say what they wanted as they knew the show were never going to air it because "they don't want to offend people".

Kaz Crossley spoke to the Cambridge Union about 'racist accents'. Picture: Capital

Kaz went on to say "They show accents from the UK but not others, to avoid offending other countries."

Recently, Kaz has travelled to Thailand with Josh Denzel as well as Ex On The Beach's Stephen Bear and former Love Island star, Georgia Harrison.