Love Island's Kaz Crossley Announces Split From Josh Denzel With Instagram Post

31 January 2019, 22:00

Kaz Crossley announces split from Josh Denzel
Kaz Crossley announces split from Josh Denzel. Picture: Instagram

Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel have split up.

Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel have broken up.

The pair, who finished in fourth place on the 2018 series of the ITV2 dating show, announced the sad news in an Instagram post.

Kaz shared a sweet snap of the couple looking loved-up on a recent holiday in Jamaica, alongside the caption: “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey.

“Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again.”

Josh has yet to acknowledge the break-up on his Instagram account.

Fans have been left devastated by the news, with one follower commenting: “If you two have broken up then there is no hope for the rest of us.”

Another added: “I think I’m actually more heartbroken than them.”

Same!

Fellow Love Islander Wes Nelson commented on the post, writing: “Stay positive! Nothing but love for both of you guys.”

The Dancing On Ice star, whose time on the show could be in jeopardy following a bad injury, split from his girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson at the weekend.

The only couples from the series who are still going strong in their relationships are Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham and Adam Collard and Zara McDermott.

We’re rooting for you guys!

