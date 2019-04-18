Love Island Star Georgia Steel Claims Boyfriend Has Stolen Tens Of Thousands Of Pounds From Her Bank Account

Georgia Steel has had tens of thousands of pounds taken from her bank account. Picture: Georgia Steel/Instagram

Love Island’s Georgia Steel is said to be “fearing for her life” after her former footballer boyfriend apparently stole thousands of pounds from her bank account.

Georgia Steel, 21, has given a tearful interview about ex boyfriend Medi Abalimba after believing he is behind the thousands of pounds which are missing from her bank account.

The Love Island star said she “thought she was going to faint” when she noticed the amount taken from her funds, telling the tabloids: “I’ve never been in a situation like that in my life.”

Love Island’s Georgia Steel Throws Shade At Megan Barton Hanson & Says 'Certain' People Have 'Let Fame Go To Their Heads'

Georgia Steel has ended her relationship with the former footballer. Picture: Georgia Steel/Instagram

“I went on my online banking and I noticed a drastic amount had just gone. I was in my flat and I’ve never been in a situation like that in my life. I was physically sick. I sat on my sofa and thought I was going to faint,” she explained.

Georgia continued: “I’m devastated and I’m fearing for my life. I don’t want anyone to go through what I have. I feel like this is going to affect me for life. Looking back I feel stupid, but at the same time it’s like being hypnotised.”

Medi Abalimba was sentenced to four years in prison in 2014 for impersonating an ex Chelsea player.

He reportedly turned to a life of crime after his promising football career came to an end when he struggled to recover from an injury.

The reality TV star previously said she knew about his past, but wanted to stick by him because she’s a “good person”. Georgia said she confronted Medi about the missing money but he told her it was nothing to do with him and she wanted to believe him.

However, after an intervention from her mother Georgia walked away from Medi during dinner. The matter is now in the hands of the police.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Celebrity News