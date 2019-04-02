Love Island’s Georgia Steel Throws Shade At Megan Barton Hanson & Says 'Certain' People Have 'Let Fame Go To Their Heads'

Georgia Steel and Megan Barton-Hanson have beef. Picture: ITV

Georgia Steel and Megan Barton-Hanson have never seen eye to eye.

Love Island star Georgia Steel has thrown shade at Megan Barton-Hanson after revealing she has heard her former co-star ‘sl*g her off a lot’.

Sam Bird’s ex-girlfriend, who recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating, also called out ‘certain’ Love Islanders for letting fame ‘go to their heads’.

Speaking during an interview, Georgia said: “Megan, I don't have an issue with her, but I have heard her slag me off a lot. At the end of the day I just rise above it, I don't really care what people think.”

She added: “I do think with some others that fame has gone to their head, I'm not gonna lie.

“I think there's certain individuals, and you can just see it. It's just got to their head, and it's obvious. And, they're the people I don't go out with anymore.”

She then clarified she gets on ‘really well’ with Dani Dyer, Zara McDermott and Kaz Crossley and insisted she ‘really likes’ Alexandra Crane and Laura Anderson. (So pretty much everybody except for Megan - ouch!).

