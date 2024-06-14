Bridgerton Boss Confirms Season 4 Won't Air Until 2026

Bridgerton boss Jess Brownell confirmed two-year wait for season 4. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 4 won't arrive until 2026.

The wait for Bridgerton season 3 was excruciatingly long, and now it looks like the wait for Bridgerton season 4 will be just as torturous for those desperate to see what happens next...

Showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that while season 4 is in the works, it won't arrive on Netflix until 2026. Yep, we're all going to have to wait two years before we return to the ton, and settle in for the next instalment.

Bridgerton season 4's leading couple has not yet been revealed, but it has already been decided. Per Jess Brownell's latest updates, the season 4 writing room is coming to a close which means the story is officially locked in.

However, it takes quite a while to actually prepare for filming, and then it takes even longer to film the show.

When does Bridgerton season 4 come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton season 4 couple: Who will lead the next season? Picture: Netflix

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about when season 4 will be released, Jess said: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range," she added.

Based on those comments, season 4 will likely arrive at some point in mid-to-late 2026, with season 5 potentially following around 18 or so months later in 2028.

Behind the scenes of Bridgerton season 3

Jess, alongside executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, as well as creator and former showrunner Chris Van Dusen, have all said that they are committed to bringing all eight seasons of the show to Netflix.

If the show continues to work on a two-years-per-season timeline, Bridgerton might still be airing in 2034! We'll have to wait and see how it all pans out...

