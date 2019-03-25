Kaz Crossley Goes On Holiday With Love Island's Theo Campbell

25 March 2019, 14:03

Love Islanders, Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell, holidayed together in Thailand
Love Islanders, Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell, holidayed together in Thailand. Picture: Instagram

Love Island stars, Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell are seemingly holidaying together in Thailand after the reality star uploaded a photo of the two together.

Kaz Crossley announced her split from Love Island partner, Josh Denzel, at the end of January 2019.

Two months later, fans were quick to notice Kaz holidaying with former Love Island contestant, Theo Campbell, in Thailand.

View this post on Instagram

I ❤️ dogs

A post shared by Kaz (@kazcrossley) on

Theo, who coupled up briefly with Tyla in the third series of Love Island, was tagged in Kaz's recent Instagram post, which shows them petting a dog together.

Stephen Bear commented saying "What an amazing couple". The Ex On The Beach reality star is seemingly joining the pair in Thailand with Love Islander Georgia Harrison.

Instead of a romantic getaway, it appears as if the four reality stars are training in Thailand.

