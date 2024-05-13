All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

All the photos of Hailey Bieber's baby bump so far. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Now that Hailey and Justin Bieber have announced Hailey's pregnancy we await baby Bieber's arrival and in the meantime here are all the glorious pictures of Hailey and her blossoming baby bump.

In a video accompanied by a series of photos on Instagram, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced that they are expecting their first child together after six years of marriage.

Of course internet sleuths had predicted this months before by watching Hailey's every move and suggesting a baby was on the way. But now they can rest their detective hats at the door because the couple confirmed it themselves.

When they shared their news with the world, model and business owner Hailey was seen in a lace white gown as she and the 'Baby' singer renewed their wedding vows.

In the skin tight dress her baby bump was on full display and we are so excited to see it blossom throughout her pregnancy. Hailey was six months at the time of the announcement so it's not too long until they welcome their little boy or girl.

While we patiently await the arrival of baby Bieber, here all the pictures of the mum-to-be's beautiful bump, so far.

Hailey shared a behind-the-scenes look of the pregnancy announcement. Picture: Instagram @haileybieber

After the announcement, Hailey shared this beautiful behind-the-scenes look of her in the lace dress in Hawaii. Someone else who liked the picture was Justin's mother Pattie Mallette. She reshared the picture on her IG story on Mother's Day.

Pattie wrote over the photo, 'Jeremiah 1:5 I love you. Happy Mother's Day @haileybeiber'. Justin's mum had shared her excitement about baby Bieber just days prior in an IG reel.

The bible verse that she quoted says, "Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I sanctified you; and I ordained you a prophet to the nations".

In the video she Pattie gushed: "So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with y'all and oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma - oh my goodness!

Hailey and Justin cradle the baby bump. Picture: Instagram @haileybieber

The excitement continued as she said: "Okay Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever. And I am so excited, oh my goodness, praise God."

She captioned the post with: "BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!

"CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber!! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!"

The only other photos we have of Hailey and her baby bump so far are from the original announcement post. In one pic we see her and Justin cradling the bump and in another we see her posing as Justin takes a picture of her.

Justin Bieber photographs Hailey Bieber and her baby bump. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Justin Bieber takes pictures of his wife in pregnancy announcement. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

During the last few months of her pregnancy Hailey may share some more pictures of her bump with us, so we will update this page every time she does!

