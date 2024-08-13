Hailey Bieber Fans 'Work Out' The Name Of Her Baby

Hailey Bieber fans are trying to predict the name of her baby. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber fan says she has 'proof' that she's figured out what Hailey and Justin will be naming their baby.

After fans convinced themselves that they've worked out that Hailey Bieber is having a baby girl - which is still unconfirmed - they started guessing names, and one fan thinks they've figured it out.

Justin Bieber and Hailey announced the pregnancy of their first child together in May 2024, nearly six years since they got married.

Since going public with her pregnancy, Hailey has blessed fans with many gorgeous photos of her blossoming bump and even shared some of her wild pregnancy cravings.

Hailey Bieber is currently pregnant with her first child. Picture: Instagram

And as fans follow her first pregnancy it's only natural that they get a little curious about all the important details like; the due date, the sex and the name of the baby.

One TikTok user with the handle @cia.pia is going viral right now after revealing why she thinks she's guessed their baby's name right.

On the video, which has amassed over 3.3 million views, she started by saying: "I know what Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be naming their baby and I literally have proof.

"Okay, for starters Hailey probably got pregnant November or early December. So she would have known around December."

"So the baby's name is going to be Plum Bieber," she said before elaborating on why she believes this.

Cia on TikTok has amassed over 3.3 million views. Picture: TikTok

"Here's how I know," she said with a screenshot of an Instagram user called 'plumbieber' behind her.

"So back in December 2023, right around the time that Hailey would have found out that she's pregnant, oh and it's going to be a girl, that's when Plum Bieber joined Instagram and you know how celebrities are about their children's Instagram handles," she said.

"Furthermore, Hailey posted this picture of a plum around July 10th. I also commented, 'Plum Bieber', just to let everyone know I knew the name. But it [the comment] has since been deleted, which is really strange.

"And why else would they delete it if I'm correct," she said.

Fans think Hailey Bieber's baby is going to be called 'Plum'. Picture: Instagram

We can't confirm whether this comment was actually deleted but there is currently a comment on the post saying, 'Plum Bieber' with a pink heart that has 197 likes, at the time of writing.

She finishes her video by saying: "Or there's a small chance it might be Berry Bieber."

There is currently no page on Instagram with the handle 'plumbieber' which leads some fans to believe the theory as Cia, who made the viral video, has said it only disappeared a few days ago.

Fans have quickly hopped on the bandwagon creating new IG accounts with handles that are close to 'plumbieber'.

While most are convinced, some fans refuse to believe the baby's name will be Plum as they see that as just a female name and, of course, back in December Hailey wouldn't have known the sex of her baby yet.

Currently the Bieber's have not revealed the gender/sex of their baby or the name they've chosen, however according to People, the couple already have a name "that they think is perfect".

