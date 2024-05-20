Hailey Bieber Fans Think They’ve Figured Out The Sex Of Her Baby

20 May 2024

Fans think they've worked out the sex of Hailey Bieber's baby
Fans think they've worked out the sex of Hailey Bieber's baby.

By Kathryn Knight

Hailey Bieber fans are adamant they know the sex of her baby with Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy news delighted the internet and Beliebers everywhere after the couple announced they’re expecting their first baby together five years after getting married.

While they’ve stayed tight-lipped on specific details, Hailey has shared photos of her blossoming baby bump and given a little insight into her pregnancy cravings.

And with every social media post from the pregnant model comes fans’ investigation into clues about baby names and even the sex of their unborn child.

After noticing a particular emoji keeps appearing on Hailey’s recent Instagram posts, fans are adamant she’s having a baby girl! This is because Hailey showed off a tattoo of a small bow on her hand all the way back in December, and has been dropping the pink bow emoji on a few recent uploads.

She also included two pink flowers in a photo dump of some recent snaps of her life, including her growing bump.

Her close friends have also commented with the pink bow underneath her posts.

Fans were also quick to notice Hailey’s second round of pregnancy photos – after the photo shoot revealing their news – featured her in a pink sparkly crop top in the shape of a butterfly.

Eagle-eyed followers then noticed a video she posted promoting her Rhode phone case showed off her glossy pink manicure.

If that wasn’t enough clues, her posts on Rhode have heavily promoted a pink blush – yet to be released – and pink glosses, and one upload even included a snap of her and Justin’s dog wearing a pink piglet outfit.

The brand’s comments are filled with things like: “Is she confirming it’s a girl omg,” and “Bieber ain’t getting a son [sic].”

“She’s gonna drop the blush in honour of her daughter,” one follower predicted, as another asked: “Is this confirmation it’s a girl?”

“I feel like they are also hinting that she’s having a girl,” said someone else.

And because of all the bow emojis, fans are already making guesses they’ve picked the name ‘Beau’ for their newborn.

