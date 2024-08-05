Are Hailey And Justin Bieber Having A Baby Girl Or Boy? The Latest Clues

5 August 2024, 13:07

Hailey and Justin Bieber smiling and cradling baby bump
Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby together at the end of summer. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Hailey Bieber is preparing to give birth to the couple's first baby but is it a girl or a boy? Here's a round up of all the clues the couple have given us so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey Bieber is just weeks away from giving birth to her first baby with husband Justin Bieber and fans think they've totally figured out whether it's a boy of girl.

Spending some quality time together before they become a family of three, the excited father, who is famous for songs 'What Do You Mean' and 'Baby', uploaded a collection of pictures to Instagram this weekend where he showered her and her baby bump with affection.

Kissing and cuddling in front of a spotlight, Justin, aged 30, left the dump of photos uncaptioned.

Wearing a bold red mini dress, courtesy of her friend Kylie Jenner's fashion collection Khy, Hailey proudly showed off her body which left many convinced she was pregnant with a boy.

So what is the gender of Hailey's baby? Here's all the clues we have so far as we get excited for the arrival of a new Bieber.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have yet to reveal the gender of their baby
Hailey and Justin Bieber have yet to reveal the gender of their baby. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Are Hailey and Justin Bieber having a boy or a girl?

The couple themselves haven't confirmed the gender of their baby just yet with them either keeping the secret for themselves or they simply chose the element of surprise.

However, that has of course not stopped the speculation from experts and fans who are all very excited to meet Hailey and Justin's new arrival.

In his latest dumping of photos, fans for the first time, have been swayed towards the idea baby Bieber could be a boy.

Many believe the way you 'carry' your pregnancy can reveal the sex of a baby and this latest collection of snaps have their millions of followers convinced there's a Justin Bieber Jr on the way.

A fan wrote on Instagram: "Okayyyyy it has to be a boy, look at her bodyyyyyy."

Agreeing another added: "It better be a boy, dangit. We need a Justin Jr."

Some also believed the blue light behind them in the pictures could have been a little sneaky hint at the sex of their baby.

Justin Bieber kissing wife Hailey
Hailey and Justin Bieber fans are looking for all gender-related clubes. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

In contrast to their most recent Instagram post, fans up until this point have actually convinced themselves it's a girl on the way for the Hailey and Justin.

Eagle-eyed fans took a closer look at some of Hailey's recent Instagram posts and they noticed the pink bow emoji features quite heavily and that Rhode have been posting a lot of pink content!

The Rhode's owner also has a "new baby tat" of a tiny little bow which also has fans and followers believing it's a girl.

We guess we'll have to wait for the couple's happy baby announcement before we find out!

When is Hailey Bieber's due date?

Like with most celebrity pregnancies, no official due date has been confirmed publicly but following on from her pregnancy announcement, it's a logical guess to expect a new baby Bieber around August or September.

