Justin Bieber shared an adorable video of him and Hailey after posting cute baby bump pics.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are always proving the haters wrong as they look more in love than ever. Hailey could be just weeks away from welcoming their first child and the couple seem to be soaking up as many of these last pregnancy moments as possible.

In recent photos shared by the 'Yummy' singer, Justin is seen cuddling up to Hailey's blossoming baby bump.

In the first picture of the married couple together in JB's photo dump, they're seen jokingly 'giving the bird' the the camera before some soft loved up snaps.

And now he's shared the most adorable video of them together!

Justin Bieber cuddles up to Hailey's baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Showing off his gorgeous wife, Justin shared a video of them at a beautiful dinner setting where he held her from behind as she cradled her baby bump.

His comments were instantly flooded with excited fans saying things like "you're so in love" and "mum and dad".

From their recent snaps it looks like the couple are enjoying another 'baby moon' before welcoming their child into the world.

Earlier in the month Hailey opened up about her fears at the start of her pregnancy.

When talking to W magazine she said: “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’”

She went on to say, “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us,” which is evident in all of these wholesome, intimate moments they've shared.

