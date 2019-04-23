Caroline Flack Reveals Filming For Love Island Begins This Week

23 April 2019, 11:25

Caroline Flack has officially kicked off the Love Island hype, revealing filming begins this week.

After a taste of the summer weather this Easter Weekend, we’re ready and waiting for Love Island to take over our evenings for eight weeks once again.

And it looks like we won’t have long to wait, as the show’s host Caroline Flack has revealed preparation for the next series is already underway.

Kaz Crossley Admits Love Island Contestants Used 'Racist Accents' To Stop Conversations From Airing

Caroline Flack teased the return of Love Island
Caroline Flack teased the return of Love Island. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram / ITV/Love Island

The ITV2 presenter said filming for Love Island will begin this week, and she’ll be one of the first to meet the cast.

In a video shared on Instagram Stories Caroline said: “What’s really exciting about this week is that we start filming for Love Island 2019.

“By the end of the week I am going to have potentially seen the cast for this year. That is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick, so I’ll let you know what happens.”

Caroline Flack will soon meet the cast of Love Island 2019
Caroline Flack will soon meet the cast of Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV/Love Island

“It’s going to be a long, hot summer and all that.”

Love Island 2019 is rumoured to have been given a “shake up”, with a more diverse cast hired for the show so viewers can see “girls and boys with bodies they can relate to”.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Kaz Crossley admitted to using racist accents on Love Island

Kaz Crossley Admits Love Island Contestants Used 'Racist Accents' To Stop Conversations From Airing
Georgia Steel has had tens of thousands of pounds taken from her bank account

Love Island Star Georgia Steel Claims Boyfriend Has Stolen Tens Of Thousands Of Pounds From Her Bank Account
Lotan is apparently heading to the Love Island villa.

Love Island 2019: Controversial Big Brother Star ‘In Talks’ To Star On Series 5
Megan Barton-Hanson was rushed to hospital after an allergic reaction

Megan Barton-Hanson's Hospital Dash Was Due To Severe Allergic Reaction: 'She Couldn't Breathe'
Love Island's Samira Mighty re-creates iconic scenes from the villa

WATCH: Samira Mighty Re-Enacts Iconic Love Island Scenes On Holiday With Ellie Brown & Zara McDermott

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande was praised by Jim Carrey for her 'openness' about depression

Ariana Grande And Jim Carrey Support Each Other After Pop Star Shares His Quote About Depression
Dua Lipa Second Album

Dua Lipa's New Album: Everything We Know Including Release Date, Collaborations, Tracklist & Title
Justin Bieber's new album is due for release in 2019

Justin Bieber New Album: The 'Purpose' Star's Ready To Release New Music In 2019

Justin Bieber

Louis Tomlinson shared a statement on making 'music he loves' after the death of his sister Felicité

Louis Tomlinson ‘Turning A New Page' After Death Of Sister Félicité As He Opens Up About How Grieving Has Changed Perspective
Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie married in 2018

Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Relationship Timeline: Game Of Thrones Stars’ Off-Screen Romance and Stunning Wedding
Hailey Baldwin penned a heartfelt note to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber Thanks Husband Justin For ‘Making Her A Better Human Being'

More Movies & TV News

Amber Turner likes crptic tweets about Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar

TOWIE: Amber Turner Likes Shady Indirect Tweets About Dan Edgar & Chloe Sims
Cheryl will star on Ru Paul's Drag Race as a guest judge

Cheryl And Emma Bunton To Guest Judge Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

Sophie Turner posts 'spoiler' about Game Of Thrones final series

Game Of Thrones Fans Panic As Sophie Turner Posts 'Spoiler' On Instagram
Fans noticed a reference to Hodor in season eight of Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones, Season 8: Fans Spot Hodor In First Episode Of Eighth Series
Viewers find out what happened to Ed Sheeran's character in Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones: Viewers Learn The Grim Fate Of Ed Sheeran's Character 'Eddie'

Ed Sheeran