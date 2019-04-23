Caroline Flack Reveals Filming For Love Island Begins This Week

Caroline Flack has officially kicked off the Love Island hype, revealing filming begins this week.

After a taste of the summer weather this Easter Weekend, we’re ready and waiting for Love Island to take over our evenings for eight weeks once again.

And it looks like we won’t have long to wait, as the show’s host Caroline Flack has revealed preparation for the next series is already underway.

Caroline Flack teased the return of Love Island. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram / ITV/Love Island

The ITV2 presenter said filming for Love Island will begin this week, and she’ll be one of the first to meet the cast.

In a video shared on Instagram Stories Caroline said: “What’s really exciting about this week is that we start filming for Love Island 2019.

“By the end of the week I am going to have potentially seen the cast for this year. That is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick, so I’ll let you know what happens.”

Caroline Flack will soon meet the cast of Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV/Love Island

“It’s going to be a long, hot summer and all that.”

Love Island 2019 is rumoured to have been given a “shake up”, with a more diverse cast hired for the show so viewers can see “girls and boys with bodies they can relate to”.

