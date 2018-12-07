Jack Fincham And Dani Dyer Relationship Details Revealed As They Confirm Shock Split

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's Love Island is sadly over. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's split was something no one was prepared for so as we mourn the break up, we take a look into their relationship timeline.

Love Island's Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's split has caused national upset as the couple have confirmed they're over just six months of meeting.

This summer, along with Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson, they had one of the most whirlwind romances, from instantly clicking on Love Island, to moving in together – their celebrity relationship has played out in front of everyone.

Here's everything you need to know about Jack and Dani's romance from their engagement prank, their dog and of course, the very sad break-up:

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have confirmed their split after six months of dating. Picture: Jack Fincham/Instagram

Dani and Jack split

It's upset just about everyone but our favourite Love Island couple ever are officially over. Why? Because they decided they couldn't make their romance go the distance.

They said: "Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we've sadly come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term."

Dani Dyer pranks the world announcing a fake engagement to Jack Fincham. Picture: Instagram

Dani Dyer's engagement prank

Dani popped by the studio, and we managed to make her play the ultimate prank, post a pic of a ring on her engagement finger with the caption: "I said yes, my soulmate."

With those oh-so-guilty monkey emojis, it's safe to say everybody freaked out, oops!

Moving in together

Dani and Jack had already agreed to live with each other before they'd even left the villa.

They quickly found the perfect home for them and turned into an old married couple as they argued about cleaning and cooking.

Dani Dyer's breakdown on Love Island after Jack Fincham's ex enters the villa. Picture: Twitter

Jack's ex enters the Love Island villa

They say the villa will test every couple, but it was meant in a much more literal sense when Jack's very recent ex was put into Casa Amor.

When she eventually met Dani to drop the bombshell, she also added the embarrassing extra that he keeps a Danny Dyer poster above his bed.

Jack and Dani couple up on the very first episode of Love Island

From the moment of the terrifying line-up in the first episode of Love Island, the couple have got on like a house on fire and after being the most solid couple from beginning to end, they went on to win the crown of 2018.

