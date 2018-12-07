Love Island Fans Fear For Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham’s Pet Dog After Couple Announce Split

7 December 2018, 10:43

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham announce they have split.
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham announce they have split. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham became proud pup parents back in October.

Love Island’s winning couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham made a shock announcement last night (Dec 6) that they’ve called it quits on their six month romance.

Love Island Winners Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer Confirm They've Split Up

This comes weeks after Dani revealed the pair had adopted a dog, naming her Sandy. Dani debuted the beauty to her Instagram followers with a simple caption: “My heart”

View this post on Instagram

My heart ♡

A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on

However, Dani has released a statement on her Instagram Story saying the pair have “come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term”.

As fans reacted, attention quickly turned to their new dog, with fans fearing for whether or not she will be rehomed.

One tweeted: “Jack and Dani have split up and I’m generally concerned about their dog” [sic]

Details on who will be keeping Sandy have not been announced.

The pair will appear on the Love Island Christmas Special on December 17th.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest Love Island News

Dani and Jack have split after 6 months.

Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split: What Will Happen To Their Love Island Spin-Off Show?
Love Island couples Wes, Megan, Georgia, Sam and Jack and Dani

Which Love Island 2018 Couples Are Still Together Following Shock Jack And Dani Split
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's Love Island relationship timeline!

Jack Fincham And Dani Dyer Relationship Details Revealed As They Confirm Shock Split
Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham are still looking loved up in upcoming Love Island reunion

Love Island Reunion Teaser Shows Exes Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham Still Loved Up
Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer confirm split

Love Island Winners Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer Confirm They've Split Up

More Movies & TV News

Jamie Redknapp calls Emily Atack's interest in him 'sweet'

Jamie Redknapp Jokes Dad Harry Is 'Like Tinder' In Response To Emily Atack's Advances
RuPaul's Drag Race coming to UK in 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race Is Coming To The UK To Crown The 'Queen Of Great Britain'
I'm A Celebrity's Dec responds to a fan's claim the show is fixed

I'm A Celebrity: Dec Hits Back At A Fan's Claim The Show Is Fixed
The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island Christmas Special 2018: What Date Is It On? Who Is Returning? Details Revealed
Harry Styles inspired sitcom 'Happy Together' cancelled after two months

Harry Styles Inspired Sitcom Happy Together Has An Uncertain Future For Series 2