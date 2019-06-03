Lucie From Love Island Is Getting Rinsed For Trying To Make 'Bev' Catchphrase Happen

3 June 2019, 22:43

Love Island viewers rinse Lucie Donlan for plugging her own catchphrases
Love Island viewers rinse Lucie Donlan for plugging her own catchphrases. Picture: ITV2

Lucie Donlan from Love Island has brought her own catchphrases to the party...but no one's here for it.

The 21-year-old surfer from Newquay has already proven to be a hit among the men.

She initially stepped forward for Michael, but seconds later, her head was turned for Joe.

Scottish lad Anton then started grafting on Lucie behind Amy's back - and the drama is already starting to bubble.

And while there's no denying Lucie is a stunning gal, there's one thing about her that has viewers throwing the remote at the telly...yep, it's her catchphrase 'bev'.

Lucie's catchphrase isn't going down too well with Love Island viewers
Lucie's catchphrase isn't going down too well with Love Island viewers. Picture: ITV2

Here's how the internet has responded...

