9 December 2024, 15:04

Tulisa was not seen at the I'm A Celeb final
Picture: Getty/ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Fans may have noticed that Tulisa didn't make an appearance at the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 final on the 8th of December. So why was she not at the final? Here's what we know.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 has finally wrapped and what a season it has been. With fans heralding the celebrity lineup as one of the best the show has seen.

The campmates included Coleen Rooney, Oti Mabuse, McFly’s Danny Jones, Reverend Richard Coles, GK Barry, Alan Halsall, Love Island’s Maura Higgins, Tulisa, Jane Moore, Barry McGuigan, Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom.

But whilst she was the third campmate to get evicted in a shock elimination, why wasn’t Tulisa at the I’m A Celeb final which crowned Danny the winner?

Where was Tulisa at the I’m A Celeb final?

Tulisa will be joined by the likes of Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones
Picture: ITV

Fans were quick to notice that Tulisa was not present at the I’m A Celeb final on Sunday, 8th December despite it usually being customary for contestants to stay and congratulate the final three during the final.

But Tulisa was nowhere to be seen and that’s probably because she flew out of Australia and back to Manchester a day after her elimination on the 5th of December.

It was reported that Tulisa flew home a week early after her shock eviction. Fans noted that she had come out of the jungle slightly ‘off’ especially when she didn’t participate in all of her scheduled post-show interviews. Most concerning was the fact that Tulisa wasn’t even seen at the hotel ITV had organised for her to stay in.

Tulisa was the third campmate to get evicted
Picture: ITV

Her co-star Jane, who was the first to be evicted from the jungle, confirmed Tulisa’s disappearance when writing: “Since leaving, I am spending my days hanging out with the other families and friends at the pool of our luxury hotel, along with the growing band of fellow evictees – Dean, Tulisa, before she left, and Melvin.”

However, Tulisa's team released an official statement explaining why she had returned to the UK so soon after leaving the show.

Tulisa revealed she'd been feeling 'overwhelmed' after leaving I'm A Celeb
Picture: Getty

They said: "The truth of the matter is that Tulisa was struggling with her mental health, which is what she told fans. She wanted to be back at home, with her close friends and home comforts, and after a meeting with ITV it was agreed by all parties that this would be the best thing for her.

"It’s nothing more than that, despite what people are saying. ITV have offered her a full duty of care package and she’ll be back to her best in no time."

The singer posted a video on her socials earlier in the week revealing that the attention she was receiving after her time on the show had completely ‘overwhelmed’ her and that’s why she purged her Instagram of I’m A Celeb content and disappeared from the public eye.

“I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding in all the most positive way. But because it’s been a while for me I can get overwhelmed quite easily,” she said in her video, “And I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill.”

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

Tulisa’s fans seem to be supportive of her decision to make her mental health a priority at this time, taking to X to share their support.

One fan commented on the news of Tulisa flying home early, saying: “She’s said on her insta that ever since she left the jungle she’s been feeling overwhelmed and is struggling mentally, that’s why she probably left and good for her, as she should.”

A second backed this with the same sentiment, writing: “She feels overwhelmed most likely. I saw so many disgusting comments about her appearance online it's disgraceful. I hope she's OK and I think she's a queen xx”

While a third summarised “Said she was feeling overwhelmed, she's doing what’s best for her mental health. I for one wish her well.”

