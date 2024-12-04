Tulisa addresses shocking I'm A Celeb campmates diss and social media purge

Tulisa addresses calling her I'm A Celeb campmates "fake" after social media purge. Picture: Instagram / @tulisacontostavlos

By Abbie Reynolds

Tulisa has said she felt "overwhelmed" when she came out of I'm A Celebrity.

I'm A Celebrity fans were outraged when Tulisa Contostavlos was named the third contestant to leave the show, following Jane Moore and Dean McCullough. And for a moment there, it seemed Tulisa was just as upset by the news.

In her exit interview with Ant and Dec, the N-Dubz's singer's vibes were notably off. Similarly when she spoke on Lorraine the morning after. However, the true speculation began when fans noticed she had removed any mention of I'm A Celeb from her social media.

To make matters worse, she turned down going on the spin-off show I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked hosted by Joel Dommett, Kemi Rodgers and Sam Thompson. But now, with fans confused by her post-show moves, Tulisa has addressed the speculation head on.

Tulisa was the third campmate to be voted out of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Speaking in a Reel on her Instagram, Tulisa explained: "I'm just doing a little video to clear a couple things up. Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed, I was on Instagram... and I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding - in the most positive way.

"But because it's been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily. I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought, ‘Do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill and this is all feeling just a little bit much for me at the moment.'"

Explaining why she removed all of her I'm A Celeb posts, she said: "I'm just gonna archive all my stuff to do with the jungle and then, when the time is right and I've had time to process, I'm gonna make my own reels of all my best bits that I really like."

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

She went on: "But I just wanted to clear up the reason why I did that and just be honest, you know, it's okay to feel a little bit overwhelmed. I've been out of the spotlight for a long time. I'm still trying to overcome those things. I've still got my little demons."

Tulisa promised she wasn't going to "hide under a rock" for the next decade and thanked ITV for being so understanding as she figured out her feelings.

She also addressed some comments she'd make on Lorraine, where she had said: "A lot of people for the cameras were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.

"Will they make the effort to send texts in the group chat? Will they do the four hour drives to see each other? We'll see."

There has been speculation around a romance between Alan and Tulisa. Picture: ITV

Clarifying what she meant by her comments, she said: "I just want to clarify I do not think that any of my campmates are fake. I was having a conversation on Lorraine and what I was trying to say is – typical me just thinking out loud – is that everyone in there is gonna have one or two individuals they’re way more close with than others.

"When we get out is when you’re really gonna see those friendships get nurtured and the people that really become your friends for life.

"You’re gonna be friends with everyone. I love my jungle buddies, my jungle fam, but there’s gonna be friendships that people have that really get nurtured and become something that’s like, ‘Wow this is a friend for life’. That was all I was trying to say."

