By Abbie Reynolds

Tulisa became the third celeb to leave the jungle and fans are not happy.

As the time to crown the King of Queen of the jungle nears, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers have been voting to save their favourite celebrities meaning those with the fewest votes are forced to leave the show.

Loose Woman Jane Moore became the first to leave, followed by Dean McCullough and then third to leave the jungle was N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos.

While in the jungle Tulisa had a huge impact on the camp, she helped create a safe space for celebs like Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones to open up about loss and vulnerabilities, always encouraging the men to let their emotions show.

She even opened up about her own struggles, with health and sexuality. Plus she managed to spark romance rumours with Coronation Street's Alan Halsall.

Tulisa reflects on I'm A Celeb experience

Her exit from the jungle came as a huge shock to fans who believed she'd been in the final of the show - we could all imagine her doing the famous 'Celeb Cyclone' like the female boss she is.

Fans have flooded socials with their disappointment and outrage. One wrote on X: "What’s wrong with the public. Tulisa should still be in there."

Another said: "WE LOST TULISA THIS EARLY ON??!!!!??!!?!?!"

live reaction to tulisa being voted out #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QJWukfJpXY — joe 🌠 | 🇵🇸🍉 (@joexmuller) December 2, 2024

Some fans have pinned her leaving down to lack of airtime she's recieved during the most recent episodes, with posts shared before Tulisa's exit saying: "I feel like we haven't had any Tulisa airtime for days."

And: "Dreadful feeling we're going to lose Tulisa before her time due to The Female Boss's lack of airtime."

It's safe to say we lost a good one, but with such a strong cast this year it's likely there will be a similar reaction to everyone leaving right up until the final.

