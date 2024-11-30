Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

After weeks in the famous celebrity jungle already, it's time to start kicking campmates out, so who was the first to leave the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates have been enjoying the Australian jungle life since it started on November 17th and now, it's time to vote them all out one by one to return to normal civilisation.

With the public having all the power when it comes to the vote off, celebrities including Tulisa, Coleen Rooney, Maura Higgins and Danny Jones will have all begun wearing their phone numbers as fans and supporters vote to save their favourite.

The latest booking odds suggest there is a clear favourite to take the crown in the jungle but only time will tell as we see celebs begin to leave the jungle.

So who is the first celebrity to get voted out of the I'm A Celebrity jungle? Here's the list of stars as they get evicted.

Jane Moore was the first I'm A Celebrity campmate of 2024 to be voted out. Picture: ITV

Who was voted out of the I'm A Celebrity 2024 jungle?

On Friday 29th November, Jane Moore became the first celebrity to be voted out of the jungle as decided by the public.

Ant and Dec delivered the news in camp, which saw Dean and Jane in the bottom two.

Speaking about departure, Jane exclaimed: "No more washing up!"

Another celebrity will be voted off Saturday night as we get closer to crowning the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Ant and Dec will crown the winner on the final episode of I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Since the beginning of the hit ITV show, McFly's Danny has been the bookies favourite to win with Coleen, Alan Halsall and GK Barry not far behind.

However, late entries Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles shifted the list with the vicar currently second favourite to win with the Love Island star right behind him.

