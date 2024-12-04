I'm A Celebs fans share their fave Richard Coles and GK Barry moments

GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles have struck up an unusual friendship in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

I'm A Celebrity's GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles have won fans over with their unusual friendship and wild conversations.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 will make a lasting impression on all our minds, not for the Bushtucker Trials, not for the crazy games the celebs are forced to play, but for the unlikely friendship that has blossomed between social media star GK Barry and 80s pop icon Reverend Richard Coles.

The two are the epitome of the saying ‘the real treasure was the friends we made along the way,’ and they’ve entertained us night after night with their silly conversations, meaningful life experiences and just plain naughty anecdotes.

Starring alongside the likes of Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Oti Mabuse, McFly’s Danny Jones, Barry McGuigan and Love Island’s Maura Higgins to name a few, it’s not easy to stand out amongst their cast mates and yet GK and Richard have been shining.

So here are some fan favourite moments the 25-year-old influencer and the 62-year-old vicar have shared in the Australian Jungle.

Richard Coles and GK Barry have been a neverending source of amusement to fans. Picture: ITV

GK Barry explains to Reverend Richard Coles what scissoring is

GK shared a vulnerable moment earlier in the 2024 series when she opened up about her sexuality. She revealed to Richard that she had attended a religious camp as a young woman and was always taught not to have sex before marriage.

She stated that even at just 13 years old, she had thought that idea was ridiculous, saying: “Well, that’s not gonna happen. I see my future and it involves scissoring.”

Confused, Richard then asked GK what ‘scissoring’ was and GK immediately realised this wasn’t a television or Reverend-friendly conversation simply telling Richard it was “something lesbians do”.

Not realising the salacious material he was working with, Richard then proceeded to make jokes about the “sizzling scissoring sisterhood” which left the entire country in stitches.

Richard reveals he has concaved nipped

In one of their many, random conversations, Richard came out with. "I've got concaved nipples." An intrigued GK asked: "Have you ever pushed them out?"

"Well they sometimes go out but my resting position, my default nipple position is in dock," Richard said which had GK loosing her mind. "In dock!" she exclaimed, throwing her head back in laughter.

Richard Coles left GK Barry in stitches. Picture: ITV

GK Barry asks Richard Coles to lead her funeral service

The jungle does weird things to a person, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that during relaxation time, GK’s go-to conversation topic is… well, funerals and death.

“Do you wish that you could go and watch your funeral just to see what people say?” she asked, very matter of fact.

Funnily, Reverend Richard seemed to already have his all planned out, saying: “My funeral at the moment is coming in at 17 hours.”

GK made a bold statement claiming she’s “very against having a quiche at a wake” and also stated she wanted her funeral to be 'short and snappy'. "Come out to 'Staying Alive' a bit of fun, go into the crematorium 'Burn Baby Burn' bit of fun,” she said asking Richard to lead the service.

She asked: "Can you do my funeral? I'll put that in my will, can you cling on until I die?"

Richard joked: "It will be my last act."

However, GK wasn’t sure if she would be able to sit through Richard’s funeral extravaganza, admitting: “Rev wants a funeral that lasts 17 hours, feels excessive but I do understand. I’ll be there, I hope I’ll at least be in the sixth row.”

GK Barry and Reverend Richard chat funeral talk

GK Barry reveals she won't ever have sex with a man again

GK and Richard seemed to have bonded because of their similar experiences being gay - Richard being an openly gay reverend and GK currently in a relationship with footballer Ella Rutherford.

"The thought of sleeping with a man again makes me want to claw my skin off,” GK told Richard one episode at the campsite.

"And I always thought why do I always lay there with the lights off and top on waiting for it to be over. [It's] because I like women. It makes a lot of sense, took me 25 years but that's where we are."

Richard seemed to understand her experience when he empathetically asked: "Lights off, top off, waiting to be over?"

GK replied with: "Yeah, that was the story of my life for a hot minute.” Richard answered: "I think that's a rather common experience."

Richard Coles opened up about being a gay Reverend. Picture: ITV

Richard Coles opens up about being a gay reverend

Richard discussed his experience as a gay man in the church after getting ordained in 2005. He met fellow priest David Oldham and the pair entered a civil partnership in 2010 before David tragically passed away in 2019.

After GK openly asked Richard: “Did you find it quite difficult being gay and doing that job?”

Richard confessed: “No, not at all. I've never given it a moment's twinge of anxiety over whether God thought it was alright or not.

“Whether other people thought it was alright or not, well I'm happy to have that argument.”

Richard also jokingly added: “I was not the first. Sometimes I look at documents from the early church, or the church of the middle ages and I just think - so gay.”

GK Barry and Rev Richard Coles talking about their funerals is very funny in a dark sort of way, love that they feel like they can talk about anything and everything #ImACeleb — jessie (@jesshoskingx) November 28, 2024

GK Barry incorrectly reads Richard's letter from home

Naturally, the two camp best mates chose each other to read their letters from home to one another, but Grace stumbled over one part and sent the camp into stitches.

"Finally, Dickie has passed on," GK read, pausing there before carrying on. Dickie is the man Richard is currently seeing and that statement alone made it sound as if he had died.

The camp paused in awkward silence, it wasn't until Dean said "what?!" that GK realised what she had done. "I suppose somebody had to tell me," Richard quipped. GK then reread the letter and said: Dickie has passed on: 'I'm remembering to keep your socks away from the fire'."

Richard and GK are two peas in a pod and their friendship has grown into something very special to both of them.

Speaking to the Bush Telegraph, GK admitted: “I came into this jungle, maybe not knowing who I would gel with or who I would be close with in here and never in a million years if you told me that I would be getting on best with a reverend would I have believed you.

“But, he is honestly... I think he might be my favourite person in here.”

Similarly, Richard told the Bush Telegraph: "I love GK and I hope that we will continue to be friends."

Fans have been loving their friendship so much they've even been making edits of them. In their final week on I'm A Celeb, Richard said: "I don't know what kind of bromance you get between a 62-year-old gay vicar and a 25-year-old lesbian, but we're having that."

Grace even joked she thinks she's going to have "attachment issues" when she leaves the jungle and is no longer living with Richard.

Have we missed any iconic GK and Richard moments?

