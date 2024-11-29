Is I'm A Celeb's Alan Halsall vegetarian? Viewers left confused over his Bushtucker trial

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity producers have been criticised for making vegetarian Alan do a trial involving animal guts.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has seen Bushtucker trials including heights, snakes, spiders and even medical emergencies. But in a recent episode, the show saw Danny Jones, Alan Halsall and Dean McCullough go head-to-head in a gruesome trial that included a whole heap of animal guts.

The three celebrities had to fish out coins from big buckets of animal guts, using only their mouths. This has caused a stir with viewers of the show who thought that Corrie star Alan was vegetarian.

There are plenty of systems in place for the celebs to be exempt from certain trials, for example Tulisa and Reverend Richard Coles have been exempt from height trials due to medical reasons. In the past campmates who are veggie have been catered to by not having to eat animal parts in eating trials and having their challenge replaced with rotten fruits.

So, why did Alan take part in the 'Rank Bank' trial?

Is Alan Halsall vegetarian?

In an earlier episode of the show, Alan opened up to his fellow campmates about his vegetarianism, saying: "I have been my whole life. I have no idea why. The only explanation I've ever been given by my mum is that I'm just too lazy to chew meat!"

With this in mind his choice to eat meat may not be for ethical reasons and a trial like the one he had to take part in might not have bothered him. Also, past celebs on the show who have followed a vegan or vegetarian diet, like Fleur East and Shappi Khorsandi, ditched the diet while they were on the show.

Alan very likely could have asked to be exempt from trials like this but didn't want to. Fans of the show reacted with complete confusion. One said on X: "Hold on, Alan's a vegetarian, so how the f--k is he doing this trial?"

Others praised Alan for getting on with the trial despite his dietary preferences. One said: "Considering Alan is a vegetarian he's absolutely smashing this trial."

Another wrote: "Dean saying he can't do it when Alan is a literal vegetarian."

