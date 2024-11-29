I'm A Celeb's Tulisa's 'horrifying' unaired medical emergency in Bushtucker trial

29 November 2024, 12:41 | Updated: 29 November 2024, 12:42

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa's 'horrifying' unaired medical emergency
I'm A Celeb's Tulisa's 'horrifying' unaired medical emergency. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Tulisa had a medical emergency during her Bushtucker trial that wasn't aired.

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates have been put through the wringer, just like they are every year, with gruesome Bushtucker trials full of cockroaches, snakes, mealworms and so much more in the hopes of winning stars for food.

If they aren't being force fed pig snouts and scorpions, they are being strapped into some kind of torture device, like viewers saw Tulisa face during the second week of I'm A Celeb.

The N-Dubz star truly won over viewers of the show with her positive attitude and emotional openness on the show, but after she screamed the night away during the overnight 'Fright Bus' challenge she was quickly voted for the next trial.

Tulisa took part in her first Bushtucker trial
Tulisa took part in her first Bushtucker trial. Picture: ITV

Tulisa's trial saw her strapped into a giant clock in which she had 60 seconds to answer questions asked by hosts Ant and Dec. While on the clock, she was pelted with a number of creepy-crawlies including crickets and red ants.

Viewers of the show saw Tulisa bag four stars for camp as she failed to answer all of the general knowledge questions, but it turns out there was a lot that viewers didn't get to see.

A TV insider told the tabloids: "The show was jam-packed full of drama and only an hour long so not everything made the final cut - but mid-way through the trial the show medics rushed in to help."

Tulisa faced loads of creepy-crawlies in the trial
Tulisa faced loads of creepy-crawlies in the trial. Picture: ITV

They explained: "Tulisa was convinced something was in her ear - she wasn’t sure if it was a cockroach, cricket or fly - and had to have a syringe wash."

“She carried on after that but she was horrified,” they concluded. Poor Tulisa!

This comes after speculation about a growing romance between Tulisa and her campmate, Coronation Street's Alan Halsall. On the possible romance, Tulisa's friend Michelle McKenna said, "they would actually make a dead cute couple".

