I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals to family and loved ones revealed

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Danny Jones and Alan Halsall have already been spotted communicating with their children from the jungle this series.

For years on I'm A Celebrity now, viewers have been spotting the stars sending secret messages to their families back home and the first signals from the 2024 campmates have been revealed.

When gathered around the fire pit to find out who is taking on the next Bushtucker trial, the celebrities will know their face will appear on the TV back home in the UK and they use this time to send a little message to their family, friends and loved ones.

Previously, in 2023 Marvin Humes would tap his chest three times for each of this three children and in 2020 Queen of the the Jungle Giovanna Fletcher would touch her thumb to her nose for her kids too.

So what are the secret signals of the cast of 2024? Here's what's been spotted so far.

Danny Jones is letting his little boy Cooper know he's thinking of him. Picture: ITV

Danny Jones

It may not have been obvious to viewers, but Danny Jones's wife Georgia Horsley has confirmed he has a secret move especially for their son Cooper.

Talking on Lorraine, Georgia said: "Cooper has got a little signal that he watches out for, Danny has done it!"

The model did not confirm what the hand gesture was but our I'm A Celeb detectives believe it's the pointing finger he does every time he's addressed for the Bushtucker trials.

Cooper, aged 6, has been watching his dad in the jungle and is enjoying him take on the trials.

Georgia added: "He is loving it! I still don't think he fully understands the grandeur of it."

Alan Halsall is sending love to his daughter Sienna every day. Picture: ITV

Alan Halsall

Whenever you see Ant and Dec addressing this Coronation Street star around the fire, you will see him directly send a message to his daughter Sienna.

Holding up his hands, Alan makes a love heart shape to let her know he's thinking of her.

Alan shares daughter Sienna with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson who has said they are watching the show together and supporting the actor through jungle life.

Jane Moore strokes her arm every time her name is called by Ant and Dec. Picture: ITV

Jane Moore

Again, another subtle secret message, and one that hasn't been confirmed, is Jane's arm stroke.

Every time Ant and Dec mention her name when announcing the next contestant to take on the trial, she brushes her right arm twice. Could it be for her two daughters? We think so!

