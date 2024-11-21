I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals to family and loved ones revealed

21 November 2024, 20:18

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp
The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Danny Jones and Alan Halsall have already been spotted communicating with their children from the jungle this series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For years on I'm A Celebrity now, viewers have been spotting the stars sending secret messages to their families back home and the first signals from the 2024 campmates have been revealed.

When gathered around the fire pit to find out who is taking on the next Bushtucker trial, the celebrities will know their face will appear on the TV back home in the UK and they use this time to send a little message to their family, friends and loved ones.

Previously, in 2023 Marvin Humes would tap his chest three times for each of this three children and in 2020 Queen of the the Jungle Giovanna Fletcher would touch her thumb to her nose for her kids too.

So what are the secret signals of the cast of 2024? Here's what's been spotted so far.

Danny Jones's secret signal in the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Danny Jones is letting his little boy Cooper know he's thinking of him. Picture: ITV

Danny Jones

It may not have been obvious to viewers, but Danny Jones's wife Georgia Horsley has confirmed he has a secret move especially for their son Cooper.

Talking on Lorraine, Georgia said: "Cooper has got a little signal that he watches out for, Danny has done it!"

The model did not confirm what the hand gesture was but our I'm A Celeb detectives believe it's the pointing finger he does every time he's addressed for the Bushtucker trials.

Cooper, aged 6, has been watching his dad in the jungle and is enjoying him take on the trials.

Georgia added: "He is loving it! I still don't think he fully understands the grandeur of it."

Alan Halsall secret signal to his daughter
Alan Halsall is sending love to his daughter Sienna every day. Picture: ITV

Alan Halsall

Whenever you see Ant and Dec addressing this Coronation Street star around the fire, you will see him directly send a message to his daughter Sienna.

Holding up his hands, Alan makes a love heart shape to let her know he's thinking of her.

Alan shares daughter Sienna with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson who has said they are watching the show together and supporting the actor through jungle life.

Jane Moore strokes her arm every time her name is called by Ant and Dec
Jane Moore strokes her arm every time her name is called by Ant and Dec. Picture: ITV

Jane Moore

Again, another subtle secret message, and one that hasn't been confirmed, is Jane's arm stroke.

Every time Ant and Dec mention her name when announcing the next contestant to take on the trial, she brushes her right arm twice. Could it be for her two daughters? We think so!

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celebrity 2024 features some of the highest paid stars ever

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2024 contestants getting paid?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 already has a clear favourite to win

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for candid anxiety chat

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for 'vulnerable' anxiety chat

Who is Reverend Richard Coles?

Who is Reverend Richard Coles? Age, The Communards, husband, partner & more

Line up for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 line up

Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, where she's from, dating life, Love Island season & more

Hot On Capital

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez wear a wig? The true story behind his hair loss explained

Children's cancer ward being built in Liam Payne's honour

Liam Payne's memory honoured with new children’s cancer ward built in his name

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend?

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Ella Rutherford relationship revealed

Liam Payne's family and friends gather to pay tribute at his funeral

Liam Payne's funeral sees closest family and friends pay respects to the star

Alan Halsall's ex-wife speaks out

Alan Halsall's ex-wife speaks out as he addresses divorce on I'm A Celeb

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo shuts down "inappropriate" question about her long nails

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo shuts down "inappropriate" question about her long nails

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa comes out as demisexual

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa comes out as demisexual and explains why she's been celibate for 3 years
Alan Halsall is expected to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Alan Halsall? The Coronation Street star's age, ex-wife, where he's from & more

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

I'm A Celeb's Barry opened up about her cancer battle

Who was Barry McGuigan's daughter? I'm A Celeb star opens up about Danika's cancer battle

Jonathan Bailey confirms he'll return to Bridgerton in future seasons

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey confirms he's not leaving Bridgerton

MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly

MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly amid Adam dating rumours

Tommy Fury reveals why he dropped out of I'm A Celeb

Reason Tommy Fury dropped out of I'm A Celeb revealed

Cynthia Erivo explains why it was important for Elphaba to have micro braids in the movie

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why it was important for Elphaba to have micro braids