GK Barry teases upcoming TV show with I'm A Celeb bestie Reverend Richard Coles

28 January 2025, 16:25

By Abbie Reynolds

In a chat with Capital, GK Barry revealed some big news about her and Rev Richard possibly coming to our screens.

You read that right, it looks like our dreams are coming true as GK Barry - real name Grace Keeling - confirmed we'll be seeing "a lot more" of her and Reverend Richard Coles this year.

In an exclusive chat with Capital's Aimee Vivian, GK spoke about her close friendship with the Rev which we saw during their time on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! at the end of 2024.

On her unexpected friendship, she said: "Me and Rev are good friends, I think you'll be seeing more of us in the future."

When GK left the jungle, during her exit interview, Ant and Dec practically begged them to film her and the Rev back in the real world. Especially, when GK said Richard wanted to take her to the opera.

On if this had happened she teased: "It hasn't happened, yet... However their are talks about possibly filming something else with the Rev, you're going to see something."

"So we are going to see you and the Rev on TV?" Aimee quizzed.

"Yeah, but it just may not be at the opera," GK assured her.

GK, 25, and Rev Richard, 62, struck up an unlikely friendship during their I'm A Celeb stint, where Richard came third behind Coleen Rooney and that year's winner Danny Jones.

Since their time in the jungle, we've seen GK and the Rev have a sit down chat on Grace's podcast 'Saving Grace', but she assured us that she and the Rev have a genuine friendship that has continued in the real world.

She explained: "We speak every now and then over WhatsApp, sometimes I'll do birthday messages for his nieces and nephews. Or, the other day he went past a coffee shop with my name in it and sent me a picture of it. We just send each other random stuff."

GK said she's looking forward to seeing more of the Rev, adding that he kept her "sane" while on the show.

With the TikToker-turned full on celeb having made her acting debut at the start of year in Harlen Coben's 'Missing You' on Netflix, Aimee asked her how she can possibly top the last year of her career.

"Just more telly stuff, a lot more of me and Rev, the [podcast] tour, some incredible podcasts and just whatever else comes my way.

"Maybe I'll be in Bridgerton," she joked. "I won't be, but..."

