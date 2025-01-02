Who does GK Barry play in Netflix's Missing You cast? Her cameo and wild storyline explained

2 January 2025, 10:42 | Updated: 2 January 2025, 11:05

GK Barry surprises fans with acting debut in Harlen Coben's Missing You
GK Barry surprises fans with acting debut in Harlen Coben's Missing You. Picture: Instagram / Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

GK Barry shocked fans as she appeared in the cast of Harlan Coben's Missing You on Netflix.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all love a little bit of New Year's telly, whether you're an avid fan of The Traitors, or you're binging on Squid Games 2. But yesterday (Jan 1st) some fans got the shock of their life when they tuned into Netflix's brand-new drama Missing You written by Harlan Coben.

In the first scene of the show, GK Barry (real name Grace Keeling) appears twirling with her hair and playing under a blanket making a surprise acting debut in 2025. While her character is seen a voice over is heard saying: "I dream of you. Kissing you. Holding You. The feel of your skin against mine. I love you."

Fans were quick to hop on socials tagging Grace and saying things like, "I'm sorry whaaaaaa @gkbarry_ hi I was not expecting to see you".

GK Barry shocked fans with acting debut
GK Barry shocked fans with acting debut. Picture: Instagram

After keeping her new career move a secret, the podcast host shared it to her Instagram story playfully responding with, "[laughing faces] hny [happy new year] everyone x".

Her acting debut comes after an impressive stint on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! staring alongside Coleen Rooney, Maura Higgins and winner Danny Jones where she became best pals with Reverend Richard Coles.

Talking to Cosmopolitan about how she ended up in Missing You, she said: "They approached my manager and said, 'We're doing this new Netflix show, and we'd love Grace to be a little part in it.' And I thought, 'Well, I'm not going to say no.'

"So we got on a call, and they were explaining who my character was, and it made me laugh so much because it's very on brand." Grace revealed that her character is a "foot cam girl."

Still from Netflix's Missing You
Still from Netflix's Missing You. Picture: Netflix

She continued: "They gave me a brief outline of what it was about and read me the line up of people [involved] and I thought, 'I absolutely will do that.'

"I just wanted to do it because I thought it was kind of iconic. I want to build the CV up so my parents cannot moan about anything! I would do [more acting], like The Office vibes, or something that doesn't involve tense acting. I couldn't do Game of Thrones."

The cast of Missing You includes the likes of Matt Willis, Ashley Walters and Lenny Henry.

We love this for GK!

Read more TV & film news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Squid Game season 2 was split into two seasons

Why Squid Game season 2 was split into two seasons by the creator

Will Squid Game season 3 include a 'Jack and Jill' game?

Squid Game season 3 'Jack and Jill' game theory explained

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's when the next episodes drop

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's why season 2 is so short

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

How to watch Squid Game in English with a dub or subtitles

Can you watch Squid Game in English? How to turn on the dub and subtitles

Who is GK Barry?

Get to know GK Barry: Real name, age, famous girlfriend, Netflix debut, height & more

Wicked deleted scenes: What scenes are included in the digital streaming release?

Every Wicked deleted scene included in the digital streaming release

Who survived Squid Game season 2? All the characters still alive and who died

Who survived Squid Game season 2? Every character still alive and who died

Will there be a Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and more

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Here's why Park Sung-hoon plays a trans woman in the show

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Why Park Sung-hoon plays the transgender character

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits