Who Are The Love Is Blind UK Hosts? Meet Matt And Emma Willis

Meet Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma and Matt. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Is Blind has reached the UK! Meet the series' hosts, husband and wife Emma and Matt Willis.

Love Is Blind: UK is our latest reality tv show obsession, after the success of the US version the Brits have finally been blessed with their own edition of the experimental dating show.

Season one started of hot in August 2024 with 30 singles looking to find love within the pods, including Benaiah, Aaron, Demi, Ella, Sam and more.

As well as a darling cast the show has two star-studded hosts, duo Matt Willis and Emma Willis who have been happily married since 2008.

But what else is their to know about them and what is their secret to a long-lasting marriage? Let's take a look..

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008. Picture: Getty

How old is Matt Willis?

Musician and singer Matt is 41 years old.

How is Matt Willis famous?

Matt is famously the co-founder, bassist and co-vocalist of pop-punk band Busted and of course McBusted, which was the era where McFly and Busted joined forces in 2013.

Busted are famous for songs like 'Year 3000' and 'Crashed The Wedding'. Also in the band, which was formed in 2000, is James Bourne and Charlie Simpson.

They are still performing in 2024 with Busted making an appearance at Bristol Sounds where they performed in front of over 20,000 festival goers.

What is Matt Willis net worth?

Reportedly, Matt's net worth sits at a huge £4 million, which is no surprise since not only did he co-found his band, he co-wrote almost all of Busted's songs including their first single 'What I Go To School For'.

How much is Emma Willis' net worth?

According to the tabloids, Emma has net worth of £6.5 million making their household net worth over £10 million.

Emma has amassed her wealth through multiple hosting gigs including Big Brother, which she fronted for five years.

Matt Willis co-founded Busted in 2000. Picture: Getty

How old is Emma Willis?

Birmingham born Emma is 48 years old, making her 7 years older than her hubby Matt.

How did Emma Willis get famous?

Emma started out as a young model aged 15 before landing her first presenting gig on MTV in 2002.

Since then she's presented a whole host of massive TV shows starting out with spin-off shows like I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and Big Brother's Big Mouth, before landing Big Brother which she hosted solo for five years between 2013-2018.

She's even been a presenter on shows like This Morning, Loose Women and for a time she was on our sister station Heart with Stephen Mulhern on Sunday mornings.

Emma Willis presented Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother for five years. Picture: Getty

How did Matt and Emma Willis meet?

The pair met at Emma's first presenting gig on MTV back in 2004. With Emma hosting and Busted being a major band at the time it seems a no-brainer that they met and became friendly.

When did Matt and Emma Willis get married?

After three years of dating, Emma and Matt tied the knot on the 5th July 2008. In a recent interview Emma said she wouldn't allow them to divorce.

She said: "We have realised that as long as we communicate, we can avoid sitting on resentments or creating the kind of environment that leads to getting divorced. I won’t allow that to happen to us – and I won’t let him do it either!"

In the same interview she revealed how Matt had proposed to her on a trip to Venice. Explaining: "We ended up on the Rialto Bridge and he got super weird.

"He started staring at me, and as he was halfway down on one knee I grabbed him by the collar and said: “Don’t you f**king dare. Stand up right now.” I just felt a bit silly. It was too grownup for us. But it was funny and perfect, and I loved him, so I said yes."

Emma and Matt still looking very in love 16 years after getting married. Picture: Instagram

Do Emma and Matt Willis have children?

Yes Emma and Matt have three kids, two girls and a boy.

Isabelle is the eldest, born in 2009, then Ace who was born in 2011, and Trixie who is the youngest, born in 2016.

Emma and Matt are pretty reserved with their kids, never showing their faces online. But sometimes they post some discrete pictures sharing adorable family moments.

