Love Is Blind UK: Hosts, Release Date, Trailer And More

Hosts revealed for Love Is Blind UK

The first series of Love is Blind UK is coming to Netflix soon! Here’s what we know so far, including who’s hosting and when it’s coming out.

Love is Blind: UK is finally coming to TV screens after Netflix confirmed the UK edition months ago. The series follows on from the success of four US seasons of the dating show, which sees singletons get to know each other from within individual pods, never meeting until they get engaged.

The UK format will seemingly stay the same as the original, with dating hopefuls taking to the iconic pods to get to know each other but it will obviously be hosted by a brand new couple – Emma and Matt Willis, who have been married for 15 years!

Netflix have dropped the first teaser about the show, revealing Emma and Matt as hosts, confirming the UK series will be released next year.

In the meantime, here’s what we know so far about Love is Blind: UK, from release date and trailers to episode information.

Matt and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK. Picture: Netflix

When is Love is Blind: UK coming out?

Love is Blind: UK is coming out in 2024, but a specific release date hasn’t yet been confirmed. Knowing Netflix and the show’s previous release dates around the US version of the show, it’s possible the series will come out around Valentine’s Day in February.

When Netflix dropped the first teaser confirming the show’s hosts, they tweeted: “Coming 2024,” which will be just in time to fill our dating show void months after Love is Blind: After the Altar series four which will come out on 1st September.

Who is hosting Love is Blind: UK?

Husband and wife duo Emma and Matt Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK! Emma is known for hosting shows like Big Brother, The Circle and Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, while Matt is known as being a member of iconic band Busted.

The couple have presented together before; on MTV and also on I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2007. They co-hosted the BRITs and BAFTAs together in 2008, so this won’t be the first time sharing the screen together.

Emma and Matt have been together since 2004, tying the knot in 2008 and going on to have three children together; Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12 and Trixie, eight.

Matt Willis and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK. Picture: Getty

Is there a trailer for Love is Blind: UK?

There’s not yet an official trailer for Love is Blind: UK, but they have released their first teaser which confirmed Emma and Matt as hosts.

In the clip they enter their respective pods and test out the dating format, with Emma reminding Matt they haven’t been on a date together in nearly 20 years.

