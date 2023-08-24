Love Is Blind UK: Hosts, Release Date, Trailer And More

24 August 2023, 17:32

Hosts revealed for Love Is Blind UK

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first series of Love is Blind UK is coming to Netflix soon! Here’s what we know so far, including who’s hosting and when it’s coming out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love is Blind: UK is finally coming to TV screens after Netflix confirmed the UK edition months ago. The series follows on from the success of four US seasons of the dating show, which sees singletons get to know each other from within individual pods, never meeting until they get engaged.

The UK format will seemingly stay the same as the original, with dating hopefuls taking to the iconic pods to get to know each other but it will obviously be hosted by a brand new couple – Emma and Matt Willis, who have been married for 15 years!

Netflix have dropped the first teaser about the show, revealing Emma and Matt as hosts, confirming the UK series will be released next year.

In the meantime, here’s what we know so far about Love is Blind: UK, from release date and trailers to episode information.

Matt and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK
Matt and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK. Picture: Netflix

When is Love is Blind: UK coming out?

Love is Blind: UK is coming out in 2024, but a specific release date hasn’t yet been confirmed. Knowing Netflix and the show’s previous release dates around the US version of the show, it’s possible the series will come out around Valentine’s Day in February.

When Netflix dropped the first teaser confirming the show’s hosts, they tweeted: “Coming 2024,” which will be just in time to fill our dating show void months after Love is Blind: After the Altar series four which will come out on 1st September.

Who is hosting Love is Blind: UK?

Husband and wife duo Emma and Matt Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK! Emma is known for hosting shows like Big Brother, The Circle and Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, while Matt is known as being a member of iconic band Busted.

The couple have presented together before; on MTV and also on I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2007. They co-hosted the BRITs and BAFTAs together in 2008, so this won’t be the first time sharing the screen together.

Emma and Matt have been together since 2004, tying the knot in 2008 and going on to have three children together; Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12 and Trixie, eight.

Matt Willis and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK
Matt Willis and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK. Picture: Getty

Is there a trailer for Love is Blind: UK?

There’s not yet an official trailer for Love is Blind: UK, but they have released their first teaser which confirmed Emma and Matt as hosts.

In the clip they enter their respective pods and test out the dating format, with Emma reminding Matt they haven’t been on a date together in nearly 20 years.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were together for a year after Love Island

Why Did Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran Split & How Long Were They Together?

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have been friends for over 10 years

Inside Taylor Swift And Jack Antonoff’s Friendship

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How Many Children Does Rihanna Have & What Are Their Names?

Rihanna has welcomed her second baby just over a year after welcoming her first

Rihanna Gave Birth To Second Baby 'Three Weeks Ago' With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star