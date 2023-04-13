Which Love Is Blind Series 4 Couples Are Still Together?

Love is Blind: Michah and Paul had full support from their families. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind series four has been quite the journey for the couples involved, and as the final episode nears fans want to know which couples are still going strong.

Love is Blind series four has overtaken our lives since it was released in March, with every batch of new episodes keeping us hooked on Netflix.

From 30 singletons in Seattle emerged five couples, including Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze – who broke up days before their wedding.

Zach Goytowski left the pods with Irina Solomonova as his fiancée but they split in Mexico and he quickly reunited with Bliss Poureetezadi, who he also grew close to in the pods, and wasted no time in proposing to her instead.

Fans are awaiting for the outcome of the nuptials to play out very soon, but in the meantime viewers want to know which couples are still together, if any.

Love is Blind series four: Marshall and Jackie split days before their wedding. Picture: Netflix

There’s also set to be plenty of drama at the reunion show, which will air live on 16th April.

Contestants notoriously have to stay off of making joint appearances on social media until the entire season has aired, but we can’t wait that long!

Kwame had hesitations before walking down the aisle with Chelsea on Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Are Kwame and Chelsea still together?

Kwame and Chelsea hit it off in the pods while he was also getting to know Micah Lussier, and when Micah shut down their romance he proposed to Chelsea.

The couple had their battles along the way, with Kwame hesitant to commit to Chelsea after his mum didn’t give the marriage her blessing. He also caused a rift with his fiancée after reuniting with Micah in Mexico and flirting with her at the pool party.

There’s also the fact Kwame lives in Portland, Oregon, which is around a two-hour drive from Chelsea’s hometown in Seattle.

We’ll have to wait until the finale to see whether he said ‘I do’ to his bride.

Love is Blind series four: Zach proposed to Bliss after splitting from Irina. Picture: Netflix

Are Zach and Bliss still together?

Zach returned from Mexico after splitting from Irina to win Bliss back, and after a few dates so they could get to know each other face-to-face he proposed on a boat.

Her father wasn’t too keen about the situation given how the two had met, but her mother and sisters were excited for the couple.

Viewers will have to wait until the season finale to find out if they said ‘I do.’

Paul and Micah fell in love from the pods on Love is Blind series four. Picture: Netflix

Are Paul and Micah still together?

Paul and Micah seemed to be head over heels for each other as they bonded outside of the pods, with their only disagreement being on where they should live once married – that and the fact that Micah’s best friend didn’t approve of environmental scientist Paul, claiming he wasn’t ‘the one’ for her.

Both sets of parents were supportive of the husband and wife-to-be, but we’ll have to wait for the final episode to see whether they made it beyond the altar.

Brett and Tiffany are the strongest couple on Love is Blind series 4. Picture: Netflix

Are Tiffany and Brett still together?

Tiffany and Brett’s relationship is something straight out of a fairytale, quickly becoming fans’ favourite couple to emerge from the pods in series four.

They seem to be the strongest pairing the show has seen in quite a while and viewers are rooting for them to go the distance.

We’re holding out every inch of hope that they both said ‘yes’ on their wedding day, but we’ll have to wait for the final to see whether that happened.

Jackie and Josh from Love is Blind started dating after she split from Marshall. Picture: Netflix

Are Jackie and Josh from Love is Blind still together?

Jackie broke up with Marshall just days away from their wedding after a rocky few patches when they moved in together. Meanwhile, the last we saw of Josh was when he told Jackie he wanted to give their romance a go.

The couple split just as the other couples were trying on their suits and bridal gowns and fans got to see Jackie go on a date with Josh Demas before she called time on her engagement to Marshall – something she’s since accused the show of mis-ordering, claiming their date was after she and her fiancé had split.

Jackie and Josh haven’t yet confirmed whether or not they’re still dating, but one eagle-eyed fan spotted them at a baseball game together on 3rd April, which might just confirm their relationship status after all.

