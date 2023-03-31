When Was Love Is Blind Series 4 Filmed?

Love is Blind series four was filmed in 2022. Picture: Netflix

Love is Blind’s series four couples have officially left the pods, but when was the show filmed?

Love is Blind is dating show gold for a multitude of reasons, one of them being the fact Tiffany Pennywell fell asleep in her pod as now-fiancé Brett Brown spilled his heart out to her.

When the show hits Netflix the proposals, ‘I dos’ (and ‘I do nots’) have already played out so viewers don’t find out who’s still together until after the final has dropped.

Love is Blind is filmed in a different US city every time and the latest, season four, was filmed in Seattle.

But fans want to know when Love is Blind series four was filmed, and how much longer we’ve got to wait until the contestants can share relationship updates on social media!

Love is Blind series four saw five couples get engaged. Picture: Netflix

When was Love is Blind series four filmed?

Netflix have filmed five seasons of Love is Blind, with series four and five most likely filmed back to back in 2022.

Filming on series four began in May 2022, according to this Capitol Hill blog, and wrapped in October the same year.

Kwame and Chelsea from Love is Blind series four. Picture: Netflix

Where was Love is Blind series four filmed?

Love is Blind series four was filmed in Seattle, Washington.

The crew and contestants were spotted on the streets of Capitol Hill on numerous occasions last summer.

When is Love is Blind’s series four After the Altar episode?

Love is Blind series four’s After the Altar episode doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it’s thought the one-off special is usually filmed right before the show drops on Netflix.

It means the couples have to stay tight-lipped on their relationships for quite a few months before sharing any updates.

