When Was Love Is Blind Series 4 Filmed?

31 March 2023, 16:54

Love is Blind series four was filmed in 2022
Love is Blind series four was filmed in 2022. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love is Blind’s series four couples have officially left the pods, but when was the show filmed?

Love is Blind is dating show gold for a multitude of reasons, one of them being the fact Tiffany Pennywell fell asleep in her pod as now-fiancé Brett Brown spilled his heart out to her.

When the show hits Netflix the proposals, ‘I dos’ (and ‘I do nots’) have already played out so viewers don’t find out who’s still together until after the final has dropped.

Love is Blind is filmed in a different US city every time and the latest, season four, was filmed in Seattle.

Love Is Blind Series 4 Couples And Their Instagram Accounts

But fans want to know when Love is Blind series four was filmed, and how much longer we’ve got to wait until the contestants can share relationship updates on social media!

Love is Blind series four saw five couples get engaged
Love is Blind series four saw five couples get engaged. Picture: Netflix

When was Love is Blind series four filmed?

Netflix have filmed five seasons of Love is Blind, with series four and five most likely filmed back to back in 2022.

Filming on series four began in May 2022, according to this Capitol Hill blog, and wrapped in October the same year.

Kwame and Chelsea from Love is Blind series four
Kwame and Chelsea from Love is Blind series four. Picture: Netflix

Where was Love is Blind series four filmed?

Love is Blind series four was filmed in Seattle, Washington.

The crew and contestants were spotted on the streets of Capitol Hill on numerous occasions last summer.

When is Love is Blind’s series four After the Altar episode?

Love is Blind series four’s After the Altar episode doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it’s thought the one-off special is usually filmed right before the show drops on Netflix.

It means the couples have to stay tight-lipped on their relationships for quite a few months before sharing any updates.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Capital’s British Airways Winning Weekend!

Capital’s Ibiza Winning Weekend!

Radio

Perrie Edwards opened up about her wedding plans with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards Shares Details About Wedding Plans With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Why did Harry and Olivia split?

Why Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Music In 2023 - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Here's the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa

When Does I’m A Celebrity South Africa Start? The All-Star Show’s Release Date

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star