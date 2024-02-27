Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

27 February 2024, 17:00 | Updated: 27 February 2024, 17:01

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.
MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @lucindaslight

By Tiasha Debray

We’ve finally met the Married At First Sight Australia contestants and Lucinda Light has become a fast favourite. But are she and her on-screen husband, Timothy Smith, still together?

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light weren’t featured in the first episode of Married At First Sight Australia and yet just through their interactions with the rest of the cast, they’ve immediately pulled ahead of the rest when it comes to becoming fan favourites.

Lucinda’s easygoing, spiritual and sensual energy seemed to be in perfect harmony with Timothy’s outgoing nature.

While personality wise, they may have been a match on paper. It’s yet to be seen whether the pair managed to find a spark between them.

While it seemed obvious why the experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling paired these two together, the question remains: Are MAFS Australia’s Lucinda and Timothy still together after the show?

Lucinda’s easygoing energy seemed to be perfect for Timothy’s outgoing nature.
Lucinda’s easygoing energy seemed to be perfect for Timothy’s outgoing nature. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia couple Lucinda and Timothy still together?

It’s not entirely clear whether MAFS Australia’s Lucinda and Timothy are still together. There is evidence to suggest that they may be but there is also far more interesting reports that make us believe they might not be.

First let’s go over why we think they’re no longer together, because the reasons will raise your eyebrows.

In a long since-deleted Instagram post, Yahoo! Lifestyle managed to get screenshots of a comment Lucinda left on one of Timothy’s posts that confirmed they broke up after the show.

Under a photo of Timothy posing in a black t-shirt, Lucinda reportedly went ahead and commented “my hunky ex.”

However the actual post was deleted around the same time the reality stars' Instagram accounts were taken over by the show’s management teams.

Public outings have some fans convinced that Lucinda and Timothy are still together.
Public outings have some fans convinced that Lucinda and Timothy are still together. Picture: Channel Nine

What's even more telling is that Lucinda does not follow Timothy on Instagram, but the final cincher on why we think Lucinda and Timothy are no longer together is that Timothy was photographed having lunch with a mystery woman early in February.

While she may have only been a friend, the pair left in the same car that day and according to Yahoo! Lifestyle it was “unclear if they were on a date”.

However, confusingly so, Lucinda and Timothy have been spotted together multiple times since filming wrapped for the show.

These public outings have had some fans convinced that the pair are actually together - the alternative is that they’ve just stayed very good friends.

The couple were reportedly recently seen holidaying in Noosa, Queensland together as they attended a friend’s wedding celebration.

They were also photographed at a friend’s barbecue together in Melbourne, Victoria with pictures of the pair posted on a Married At First Sight gossip account, showing Lucinda comfortably posing next to Timothy, both her hands draped over his shoulders.

The most incriminating of all is that Lucinda and Timothy were seen dining together in Sydney, New South Wales on Valentine’s Day, of all days!

So are they together? Or are they exes that are just really good friends?

It’s too soon to say, but we’re sure one of them will reveal their status soon enough.

