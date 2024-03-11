Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

MAFS Australia 2024 has brought some drama but which couples are still together? Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight, @edenharper

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight Australia 2024 has already been branded the most dramatic season yet, but which couples are still together now? Here are all the MAFS couples who are still going strong.

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

As the UK makes their way through the 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia, it’s increasingly evident that this season has not been like the rest.

With MAFS expert Mel Schilling publicly calling the cast’s behaviour at times ‘absolutely abhorrent’, she and her fellow experts Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken have had to step up like never before to keep them in line.

If you watched the series you know some couples won’t even make it through the experiment like Collins and Natalie or Madeleine and Ash, but what about the rest like Tori and Jack and Ellie and Ben?

Which couples from MAFS Australia 2024 are still together? And which ones have split up? Here's what we know.

MAFS' Tristan and Cassandra’s wedding day left fans hopeful that love was blossoming. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Tristan and Cassandra still together?

It doesn’t look like MAFS couple Cassandra and Tristan are together as neither contestant follows the other on Instagram.

Australian gossip podcast So! Dramatic reported that the reason for their break up was because there was no spark between them. A source told the podcast: “Tristan wasn’t feeling a connection with Cass from the start and he was really down on himself because of it.”

“He was like: ‘I know she’s this amazing person on paper. She’s everything anyone would ever want, she’s beautiful, but I just don’t feel anything for her in a romantic way.”

Another Australian publication, PerthNow reported the same story, writing “The real issue was there was no chemical spark between them… Tristan was never into Cass, Cass was never into Tristan.”

MAFS Natalie and Collins failed to connect on a romantic level. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Collins and Natalie still together?

MAFS couple Natalie and Collins are not together, they didn’t even make it to the end of the show.

Natalie wrote leave in the couple’s first commitment ceremony, and despite being forced to stay another week after Collins wrote ‘Stay’. Natalie walked out on her on-screen husband early because she felt he was fake.

“I can’t listen to you without hearing ‘orchestra’," Natalie says in the episode, “I cannot communicate with someone who talks to me like we are on the set of Neighbours or Home & Away. It just feels so manufactured."

Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell has a rocky start on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Sara and Tim still together?

MAFS couple Sara and Tim are not together as they’ve both been photographed on dates with other people since filming the show.

Tim was papped kissing a mystery woman on the Gold Coast early in February, and according to Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show, there were rumours everywhere that the reality star was in a relationship with that same woman.

“It might’ve been an ex,” Sara said to the radio jock, “I actually can’t remember if the ex was Italian or Brazilian.”

It came out during the experiment that Sara had been messaging her ex during filming, so if Tim has also gone back to his ex, then maybe these two are more similar than they thought.

Jack and Tori find themselves in the middle of several scandals this season. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Tori and Jack still together?

They may not be your favourite couple, but yes, Tori and Jack have defied the odds and are still together to this day.

They’re so confident and happy in their relationship that they even got matching tattoos, which they shared on Tori's Instagram as she captioned, "Night 1 we joked about matching tattoos... and now we are here" next to a picture of her and Jack getting the new ink.

Despite the pair being the focus of a number of jaw-dropping scandals this season, most of which revolved around Jack's bombshells, they've managed to beat the odds.

The couple really do seem quite secure and they're already spending holidays with one another as they were photographed celebrating Christmas together in 2023.

Richard and Andrea had sizzling chemistry from the moment they laid eyes on each other. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Andrea and Richard still together?

Fan favourite couple, Andrea and Richard are still together which means miracles do exist and love is real.

There were rumours that the pair had split up after the show ended, with tabloids reporting the pair had stopped talking to one another after Richard was caught getting too cosy with other brides from the show.

However, in early March, the pair were papped out and about together, publicly kissing in the sunshine and holding hands which seems to suggest that they’re still going strong.

Behind the curtain, MAFS' Lauren and Jono didn't spend much time together. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Unfortunately, Jonathan and Lauren are definitely not together.

The groom was photographed kissing a fellow bride from his season, Ellie Dixie, on a beach in Sydney early in March.

Ellie Dix was paired with Ben Walters by the experts but according to the Daily Mail, she and Jonathan kept in contact after Married At First Sight finished filming and got together after the show.

"Jono and Ellie maintained contact after she left the show, but the romance only escalated once Jono ended things with Lauren at the Final Vows. Their real-life meeting a few days later revealed an undeniable chemistry."

Ellie Dix was paired with Ben Walters by the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Ellie and Ben still together?

Ellie and Ben are not together, surprise surprise. As we mentioned above, Ellie was papped kissing Jonathan in March and Ben’s already spoken to The Daily Mail about his new girlfriend Aileen.

“Just hitting the beach a lot, getting my regular coffee by Nobby's Beach when I heard an accent in there and I had to approach her," he told the publication about how they met.

It sounds like things are going great and moving fast because they’ve already moved in with one another, “Mate, love her to bits, and she's moved in," Ben told the publication.

Madeleine left the experiment under unusual circumstances. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Madeleine and Ash still together?

MAFS Madeleine and Ash are not together, the pair didn’t even make it to the end of the social experiment.

They only entered halfway through the season as intruders, but Madeleine chose to write ‘leave’ at her first Commitment Ceremony whilst Ash wrote to stay.

It’s unprecedented to allow the couples to change their minds after the Commitment Ceremony and because one half wrote ‘stay’ the couple would normally have had to stay in the experiment for another week.

However, Yahoo! Lifestyle revealed there “was a lot more” going on but due to the nature of what was happening, claiming the producers of MAFS Australia “did not want to dramatise it, and felt it was easier to let them go quickly and quietly.”

Jayden and Eden were a breath of fresh air in the 2024 season of MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Eden and Jayden still together?

MAFS couple Jayden and Eden are still together, which wouldn't have surprised anyone at the start of the experiment, however after Jayden's confession during Confessions Week, no one would have blamed Eden if she decided to end things.

But the pair were photographed at the start of February holding hands at a petrol station in Queensland’s Gold Coast.

According to a source speaking to the So Dramatic! Podcast, “I saw a very loved-up Jayden and Eden holding hands at a service station… They looked super cute and happy, guess they lasted the MAFS sh** show."

Lucinda and Timothy became fan-favourites almost immediately on the show. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Lucinda and Timothy still together?

It doesn't seem like Lucinda and Timothy are still together, and whilst they have been seen hanging out together in public a lot, it’s giving friendship vibes.

Not only was Timothy was photographed having lunch with a mystery woman early in February with Yahoo! Lifestyle reporting the pair left in the same car that day. According to the publication's source, it was “unclear if they were on a date”.

But a social media faux pas may have accidentally confirmed the news for us. In a long since-deleted Instagram post, Yahoo! Lifestyle managed to get screenshots of a comment Lucinda left on one of Timothy’s posts that confirmed they broke up after the show.

Under a photo of Timothy posing in a black t-shirt, Lucinda reportedly went ahead and commented “my hunky ex.”

Stephen and Michael entered the show halfway as intruders. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Stephen and Michael still together?

The world was rooting for Michael after his first groom dramatically fled the experiment before their wedding, but unfortunately, his second groom Stephen didn’t work out either.

The So Dramatic! podcast, reported that Michael has moved on after the show finished filming, with one of the gossip podcast’s sources claiming they saw him partying in a Melbourne nightclub in 2023.

“I met Michael from MAFS in the upstairs bathrooms of Revs back in Nov/Dec,” they said. “He was pashing two of my friends throughout the night."

According to another source, there was never really much hope for things to work out between the two grooms, “Stephen was very open about having no connection with Michael from the second he laid eyes on him.” they said.

“They aren’t on the show for that long. They only last two to three weeks.”

Jade and Ridge connected immediately after they entered as intruders on the show. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Jade and Ridge still together?

Yes, intruders Jade and Ridge are still together!

The bride posted a huge spoiler on the temporary Instagram account that she made whilst her official one was run by the show’s management teams.

In a story, she posted a close-up of a man covered in tattoos, one of which has her name inked on it.

The tattoos were very quickly identified as a match to Ridge’s, so it’s safe to assume the pair are happily together and have no plans of going anywhere.

