On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
13 March 2024, 17:40
With the most outrageous cast yet, MAFS Australia has us all hooked to our screens. But at the back of our minds, we need to ask- when will it end? When does the show finish?
Married At First Sight Australia 2024 has hit UK screens and has already dropped jaws across the nation.
From Natalie’s walk out of the social experiment to the cheating scandals that surrounded couples Sara and Tim and Jack and Tori.
It seems like the experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aitken did their best pairing these couples up but sometimes your best just isn’t good enough.
So with all the juicy drama making it impossible for us to look away from our screens, when will it all end? When does MAFS Australia 2024 finish?
The 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia is estimated to finish on the 25th of April for viewers in the UK.
The eleventh season of the show first launched in Australia on the 29th of January but the UK didn’t get the pleasure until roughly one month later when it started airing on E4 from the 26th of February.
It’s a double-edged sword because whilst we’re getting the episodes later here in the UK, it also means we have all the drama and answers to our questions available at the tip of our fingers.
These dates are estimated based on the fact that in 2023 MAFS Australia ran from similar dates in both countries.
This means Australia is set to wrap up their season in the first week of April with a reunion following soon after at the end of April.
Pushing those numbers by a month, the UK can expect the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion sometime towards the end of May.
As the show is yet to finish in Australia the exact number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed, but based on the previous season we can make our estimates.
Season 10 had 36 episodes in total, including the reunion episode, so if we assumed the same for this year, the schedule is looking a little something like this;
As you can see, we’re still at the beginning of our MAFS Australia 2024 journey here in the UK, so if you haven’t committed to the cause yet, there’s still time to dive in.
If you’re still not convinced then know that not only is this season one of the most diverse when it comes to age, ethnicity and sexuality, but it’s the most scandalous.
Relationship expert Mel Schilling herself has called the cast ‘absolutely abhorrent’ in an interview with Yahoo!Lifestyle.
“There’s a number of people who behave in ways that are absolutely abhorrent and inappropriate and cross boundaries that just should never happen in any social environment,” she says to the publication.
“You will have so many jaw-on-the-floor moments from a whole range of different people, and really from some people that you won’t expect.”
From runaway grooms and cheating scandals to hospital visits, the 2024 season of MAFS has forced the judges to work harder than ever before to control their rowdy cast.
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.