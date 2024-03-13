When Does MAFS Australia 2024 Finish?

13 March 2024, 17:40

MAFS Australia hit UK screens on the 26th of February 2024
MAFS Australia hit UK screens on the 26th of February 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

With the most outrageous cast yet, MAFS Australia has us all hooked to our screens. But at the back of our minds, we need to ask- when will it end? When does the show finish?

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 has hit UK screens and has already dropped jaws across the nation.

From Natalie’s walk out of the social experiment to the cheating scandals that surrounded couples Sara and Tim and Jack and Tori.

It seems like the experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aitken did their best pairing these couples up but sometimes your best just isn’t good enough.

So with all the juicy drama making it impossible for us to look away from our screens, when will it all end? When does MAFS Australia 2024 finish?

Jayden and Eden became fan favourites immediately on MAFS Australia
Jayden and Eden became fan favourites immediately on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

When does MAFS Australia 2024 finish?

The 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia is estimated to finish on the 25th of April for viewers in the UK.

The eleventh season of the show first launched in Australia on the 29th of January but the UK didn’t get the pleasure until roughly one month later when it started airing on E4 from the 26th of February.

It’s a double-edged sword because whilst we’re getting the episodes later here in the UK, it also means we have all the drama and answers to our questions available at the tip of our fingers.

These dates are estimated based on the fact that in 2023 MAFS Australia ran from similar dates in both countries.

The experts paired Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell together on MAFS Australia 2024
The experts paired Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell together on MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

This means Australia is set to wrap up their season in the first week of April with a reunion following soon after at the end of April.

Pushing those numbers by a month, the UK can expect the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion sometime towards the end of May.

As the show is yet to finish in Australia the exact number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed, but based on the previous season we can make our estimates.

MAFS' Jack has been navigating rumours told by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Jade.
MAFS' Jack has been navigating rumours told by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Jade. Picture: Channel Nine

Season 10 had 36 episodes in total, including the reunion episode, so if we assumed the same for this year, the schedule is looking a little something like this;

  • Episode 1 - 26th February
  • Episode 2 - 27th February
  • Episode 3 - 28th February
  • Episode 4 - 29th February
  • Episode 5 - 4th March
  • Episode 6 - 5th March
  • Episode 7 - 6th March
  • Episode 8 - 7th March
  • Episode 9 - 11th March
  • Episode 10 - 12th March
  • Episode 11 - 13th March
  • Episode 12 - 14th March
  • Episode 13 - 18th March
  • Episode 14 - 19th March
  • Episode 15 - 20th March
  • Episode 16 - 21st March
  • Episode 17 - 25th March
  • Episode 18 - 26th March
  • Episode 19 - 27th March
  • Episode 20 - 28th March
  • Episode 21 - 1st April
  • Episode 22 - 2nd April
  • Episode 23 - 3rd April
  • Episode 24 - 4th April
  • Episode 25 - 8th April
  • Episode 26 - 9th April
  • Episode 27 - 10th April
  • Episode 28 - 11th April
  • Episode 29 - 15th April
  • Episode 30 - 16th April
  • Episode 31 - 17th April
  • Episode 32 - 18th April
  • Episode 33 - 22nd April
  • Episode 34 - 23rd April
  • Episode 35 - 24th April
  • Episode 36 - 25th April
MAFS' Natalie with on-screen husband Collins at the couple's first commitment ceremony.
MAFS' Natalie wrote leave at the couple’s first commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

As you can see, we’re still at the beginning of our MAFS Australia 2024 journey here in the UK, so if you haven’t committed to the cause yet, there’s still time to dive in.

If you’re still not convinced then know that not only is this season one of the most diverse when it comes to age, ethnicity and sexuality, but it’s the most scandalous.

Relationship expert Mel Schilling herself has called the cast ‘absolutely abhorrent’ in an interview with Yahoo!Lifestyle.

Richard and Andrea are the oldest couple on the 2024 season of MAFS
Richard and Andrea are the oldest couple on the 2024 season of MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

“There’s a number of people who behave in ways that are absolutely abhorrent and inappropriate and cross boundaries that just should never happen in any social environment,” she says to the publication.

“You will have so many jaw-on-the-floor moments from a whole range of different people, and really from some people that you won’t expect.”

From runaway grooms and cheating scandals to hospital visits, the 2024 season of MAFS has forced the judges to work harder than ever before to control their rowdy cast.

